Who Is Steven Ogg? Steven Ogg is a Canadian actor, writer, and voice artist known for his distinctive intensity. His commanding on-screen presence often defines memorable, unpredictable characters in film and television. He first captivated audiences as the volatile Trevor Philips in the 2013 video game Grand Theft Auto V, a role that earned him widespread critical acclaim and a New York Videogame Critics Circle Award for Best Overall Acting in a Game. Ogg continues to impress with diverse and compelling performances.

Full Name Steven Ogg Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $2 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Scottish, English Education Dr. E.P. Scarlett High School Father Brian Ogg Kids Bodhi Ogg

Early Life and Education Family ties fostered an early appreciation for the arts in Steven Ogg, who was born in Edmonton, Alberta, and grew up in Calgary. His initial acting experiences included elementary school plays and a promotion for the National Film Board of Canada at age ten. He later attended Dr. E.P. Scarlett High School, where his theatrical interests continued to develop. Before fully committing to acting, Ogg briefly pursued a professional volleyball career, which was cut short by injury.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile roles has kept Steven Ogg’s public life largely focused on his career, with less emphasis on personal relationships. He was married to Doriane Elliot for twelve years, and they initiated divorce proceedings in 2020. Ogg is a single father and shares one son, Bodhi Ogg, with whom he maintains a close relationship, often featuring him on social media platforms.

Career Highlights Steven Ogg’s breakthrough piece was his voice and motion capture work as Trevor Philips in the immensely popular 2013 video game Grand Theft Auto V. This role garnered him significant recognition and a New York Videogame Critics Circle Award for Best Overall Acting in a Game. Beyond gaming, Ogg launched a presence in television with memorable turns as Simon in AMC’s The Walking Dead series and Rebus in HBO’s Westworld. He also showcased his writing talent with his debut poetry collection, “Catharse-is: Volume I,” in 2024.