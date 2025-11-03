Who Is Kathy Griffin? Kathleen Mary Griffin is an American comedian and actress renowned for her sharp-tongued observations about celebrity culture. Her provocative and self-deprecating style has made her a distinctive voice in stand-up comedy and television. Her breakout moment arrived with the Bravo reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which became a ratings hit. The series chronicled her humorous attempts to climb Hollywood’s social ladder, solidifying her status as a comedic force.

Full Name Kathleen Mary Griffin Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, The Groundlings Father John Patrick Griffin Mother Margaret Mary Griffin Siblings Kenny Griffin, Joyce Patricia Griffin, Gary Griffin, John Griffin

Early Life and Education An early desire for the spotlight marked Kathy Griffin’s childhood in Oak Park, Illinois. The youngest of five children, she grew up in an Irish American Catholic household where her father managed a stereo store and her mother worked as a hospital administrator. At eighteen, Griffin moved to Los Angeles, pursuing a show business career by studying drama at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She later joined The Groundlings, an improvisational comedy troupe, which honed her comedic timing.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kathy Griffin’s personal life, including marriages to Matt Moline and Randy Bick. She divorced marketing executive Randy Bick on January 13, 2025, after tying the knot on New Year’s Day in 2020. Griffin previously married computer administrator Matt Moline in 2001, divorcing in 2006. She has no children, but her relationships have often been a source of material for her candid stand-up comedy.

Career Highlights Kathy Griffin’s prolific comedy career includes numerous stand-up specials and groundbreaking achievements. She holds a Guinness World Record for writing and starring in more than twenty televised stand-up specials, an unprecedented feat for any comedian. Her reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Program. Griffin also made history with her Grammy Award win for Best Comedy Album in 2014, joining an elite group of female comedians. Beyond her specials, Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper for ten years, further showcasing her sharp wit and widespread appeal.