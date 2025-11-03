Who Is Orlando Pace? Orlando Lamar Pace is an American professional football player, celebrated for his dominant offensive tackle play and integral role in the St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” era. His exceptional blocking skills redefined the position, earning him widespread recognition as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Pace’s breakout moment came as the first overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, transitioning from an acclaimed college career to immediate professional impact. He anchored an offense that led the Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory, cementing his legacy.

Full Name Orlando Lamar Pace Gender Male Height 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) Relationship Status Married to Carla Pace Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Education Ohio State University Mother Joyce Caffey Siblings Katrina Kids Justin, Jalen, Landon, Kendall

Early Life and Education Growing up in Sandusky, Ohio, Orlando Pace was a standout two-sport athlete at Sandusky High School, excelling in both football and basketball. His mother, Joyce Caffey, and grandmother, Idella, instilled in him the value of hard work and guidance. He attended Ohio State University, majoring in business, and became one of college football’s most decorated linemen. Pace earned two Lombardi Awards and the Outland Trophy, famously not allowing a sack in his final two seasons.

Notable Relationships Orlando Pace is married to Carla Pace, with whom he shares four children: Justin, Jalen, Landon, and Kendall. His family, including his wife and children, played a significant role in his life and career, as he acknowledged them during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech.

Career Highlights Orlando Pace’s professional career is highlighted by his integral role in the St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, culminating in a Super Bowl XXXIV Championship in 1999. He was a dominant offensive tackle, protecting three consecutive NFL MVPs. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First-team All-Pro, Pace was also named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. His exceptional performance earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.