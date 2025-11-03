Who Is Vince Wilfork? Vincent Lamar Wilfork is an American professional football player, celebrated for his dominant presence as a defensive tackle and nose tackle in the NFL. His powerful play and charismatic personality earned him a reputation as one of the league’s most formidable defensive forces. His breakout moment arrived with the New England Patriots, where he quickly anchored their defense, contributing to two Super Bowl victories. Wilfork’s unyielding performance solidified his status as a fan favorite and a foundational player.

Full Name Vincent Lamar Wilfork Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Education Santaluces Community High School, University of Miami Father David Wilfork Mother Barbara Wilfork Kids D’Aundre, Destiny Barbara, David Dream-Angel

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Boynton Beach, Florida, where Vincent Wilfork was born and raised. His parents, David and Barbara, nurtured his athletic talents, although both passed away during his college years. He attended Santaluces Community High School in Lantana, excelling in football, wrestling, and track and field. Wilfork then played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, where he was a first-team All-Big East selection and a standout in throwing events.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of public partnership marked the relationship between Vince Wilfork and Bianca Farinas, whom he married in 2004. They were a visible couple during his NFL career. Wilfork and Farinas divorced in 2021; they share three children: D’Aundre, Destiny Barbara, and David Dream-Angel.

Career Highlights Vince Wilfork’s impactful career as a professional football player saw him dominate the defensive line for over a decade. He was a crucial part of two New England Patriots Super Bowl championship teams, securing victories in Super Bowls XXXIX and XLIX. Beyond his on-field achievements, Wilfork launched The Vince Wilfork Foundation, a philanthropic endeavor dedicated to supporting diabetes research, education, and care. His leadership extended to the community through these efforts.