Who Is Ralph Macchio? Ralph George Macchio Jr. is an American actor known for his enduring impact on pop culture. His nuanced performances bring depth to classic underdog narratives. He rose to international fame playing Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 film The Karate Kid, a role that quickly made him a teen idol. The movie became a generational phenomenon.

Full Name Ralph George Macchio Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, Greek American Education Half Hollow Hills High School West Father Ralph George Macchio Sr. Mother Rosalie DeSantis Siblings Steven Macchio Kids Julia Macchio, Daniel Macchio

Early Life and Education Born in Huntington, New York, Ralph George Macchio Jr. developed an early love for performance. He began tap dancing at age three, supported by his parents, Ralph Sr. and Rosalie DeSantis, and his younger brother, Steven. He continued to hone his skills at Half Hollow Hills High School West, graduating in 1979. A talent agent discovered him at 16, leading to his first auditions for television commercials.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of devotion marks Ralph Macchio’s marriage to Phyllis Fierro. They first met when he was just 15 and tied the knot on April 5, 1987, a bond that has now spanned over three decades. The couple shares two children, daughter Julia Macchio and son Daniel Macchio. Phyllis, a nurse practitioner, and Macchio maintain a private family life away from intense public scrutiny.

Career Highlights Ralph Macchio is best known for his serial success in the Karate Kid universe, portraying Daniel LaRusso across four films and the acclaimed series Cobra Kai. This iconic role made him stratospherically famous, earning him Critics’ Choice and Emmy nominations. Beyond his signature role, Macchio also delivered a memorable performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders and later showcased his range in My Cousin Vinny. He published his New York Times bestselling memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, in 2022.