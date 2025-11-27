Happy birthday to Bill Nye , Chanyeol , and Lashana Lynch ! November 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Engineer and Television Host Bill Nye, 70 American science communicator and mechanical engineer Bill Nye became a household name through his engaging television show, Bill Nye the Science Guy. He is also the CEO of The Planetary Society, tirelessly promoting science literacy worldwide.



Little-known fact: Before his television fame, Bill Nye worked as a mechanical engineer at Boeing and invented a hydraulic resonance suppressor tube used on Boeing 747 airplanes.

#2 South Korean Rapper and Actor Chanyeol, 33 A South Korean rapper and singer, Chanyeol is widely recognized as a prominent member of the K-pop sensation EXO. He has captivated audiences with his dynamic performances, powerful rap delivery, and prolific songwriting. Chanyeol also explores acting and made his solo debut in 2024.



Little-known fact: Chanyeol trained in a private acting institution at sixteen, showcasing his early ambition beyond music.

#3 English Actress Lashana Lynch, 38 Powerful performances and a commanding screen presence have defined British actress Lashana Lynch, who rose to prominence in major franchises. Lynch captivated audiences as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and made history as the first Black female 00 agent in No Time to Die, showcasing her versatility. She also delivered acclaimed performances in The Woman King and Matilda the Musical, cementing her status as a leading talent.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her acting career, Lashana Lynch initially trained at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School with aspirations of becoming a singer.

#4 American Director and Screenwriter Kathryn Bigelow, 74 Breaking barriers with her distinctive vision, American film director Kathryn Bigelow earned widespread recognition for her powerful and immersive storytelling. She directed the Academy Award-winning The Hurt Locker and the critically acclaimed Zero Dark Thirty, showcasing her talent for action and suspense. Bigelow became the first woman to win an Oscar for Best Director.



Little-known fact: Before turning to filmmaking, Kathryn Bigelow was a dedicated painting student, exploring her artistic talents at the San Francisco Art Institute.

#5 American Actor William Fichtner, 69 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor William Fichtner a versatile presence in film and television. He is widely recognized for his intense role as FBI Agent Alexander Mahone in Prison Break and significant performances in films like Armageddon and Crash. Fichtner also lent his voice to iconic video game characters.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, William Fichtner earned an associate's degree and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

#6 American Actor and Screenwriter Jaleel White, 49 An American actor, writer, and producer, Jaleel White first captured audiences with his portrayal of Steve Urkel on the popular sitcom Family Matters. He has since diversified his career with extensive voice work, including being the original English voice of Sonic the Hedgehog across various animated series.



Little-known fact: In 2021, Jaleel White launched his own line of cannabis products, featuring the Purple Urkle strain.

#7 American Singer-Songwriter Myles Kennedy, 56 An American singer and guitarist, Myles Kennedy is renowned for his powerful four-octave vocal range and dynamic stage presence. He is best known as the lead vocalist of Alter Bridge and for fronting Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. His solo work also showcases his versatile songwriting talents.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame as a singer, Myles Kennedy worked as a guitar instructor in Spokane, Washington.

#8 Italian Footballer and Manager Roberto Mancini, 61 An Italian football manager and former professional player, Roberto Mancini is celebrated for his storied career spanning decades. He masterminded Manchester City's historic Premier League title in 2012 and led Italy to Euro 2020 glory.



Little-known fact: In his youth, Roberto Mancini served as an altar boy and remains a devout believer who prays regularly.

#9 Canadian Actress Alison Pill, 40 Renowned for her compelling performances, Canadian actress Alison Pill has built a diverse career across stage, film, and television. Her early Tony Award nomination for The Lieutenant of Inishmore foreshadowed an impressive range. She is widely recognized for roles in The Newsroom and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, solidifying her presence in modern entertainment.



Little-known fact: Alison Pill learned to play the drums for her role as Kim Pine in the cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

#10 American Lawyer and Diplomat Caroline Kennedy, 68 Blending diplomacy, law, and literature, American author and diplomat Caroline Kennedy carries forward a storied family legacy with grace. She served as US Ambassador to Japan and Australia, while also authoring multiple best-selling books. Kennedy remains Honorary President of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.



Little-known fact: Singer Neil Diamond revealed his 1969 hit 'Sweet Caroline' was inspired by a photograph of her as a child.