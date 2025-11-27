Who Is Lashana Lynch? British actress Lashana Rasheda Lynch is known for her powerful, commanding presence in dynamic roles. She consistently brings depth and strength to each character she embodies. Lynch’s breakout arrived with her role as Nomi in the James Bond film No Time to Die, where she made history as the first Black female 00 agent. This groundbreaking portrayal garnered international attention and redefined the iconic franchise.

Full Name Lashana Rasheda Lynch Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity African-Jamaican Education Arts Educational School, London Father Burt Lane

Early Life and Education Born in Hammersmith, London, Lashana Lynch grew up in a single-parent household, raised by her Jamaican mother. Her early life was shaped by Jamaican language, food, and discipline. She attended Twyford CofE High School and later honed her craft at Arts Educational School, London, graduating in 2010. Before acting, she trained at Sylvia Young Theatre School, initially aiming for a singing career.

Notable Relationships Lashana Lynch is currently married to British actor Zackary Momoh, known for roles in Seven Seconds and The Nevers. Their private relationship has been publicly acknowledged more recently. The couple is expecting their first child, a joyful announcement made at a recent premiere. They reside in the UK, maintaining a close connection to Lynch’s childhood roots in West London.

Career Highlights Lashana Lynch gained global recognition by portraying Maria Rambeau in Marvel’s Captain Marvel and later an alternate Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her impactful roles consistently showcase strong female characters. She made history as the first Black female 00 agent, Nomi, in the James Bond film No Time to Die, earning a BAFTA Rising Star Award. Lynch also delivered acclaimed performances in The Woman King and Matilda the Musical.