Kathryn Bigelow: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kathryn Bigelow
November 27, 1951
San Carlos, California, US
74 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Kathryn Bigelow?
Kathryn Ann Bigelow is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter, recognized for her intense action films. Her distinctive visual style often explores themes of violence and conflict.
She garnered significant public attention for directing The Hurt Locker, a critically acclaimed war drama. The film earned her an Academy Award for Best Director, making her the first woman to achieve this historic honor.
|Full Name
|Kathryn Ann Bigelow
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 11¾ inches (182 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$20 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|San Francisco Art Institute, Columbia University
|Father
|Ronald Elliot Bigelow
|Mother
|Gertrude Kathryn Bigelow
Early Life and Education
The only child of a librarian and a paint factory manager, Kathryn Bigelow was born in San Carlos, California. Her early artistic inclinations were nurtured by a family keen on creative pursuits.
She pursued painting at the San Francisco Art Institute, earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Bigelow then sharpened her critical eye at Columbia University, where she completed a master’s degree in film theory.
Notable Relationships
From 1989 to 1991, Kathryn Bigelow was married to acclaimed director James Cameron. Their union was an on-set romance that developed during their collaborative filmmaking efforts.
Bigelow has no publicly known children. She has not confirmed another partner since her divorce from Cameron, maintaining a private personal life.
Career Highlights
Critically acclaimed, Kathryn Bigelow’s war drama The Hurt Locker garnered six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Her groundbreaking work earned her the Oscar for Best Director, a historic first for a woman.
Beyond her Oscar wins, Bigelow directed the spy thriller Zero Dark Thirty, which explored the hunt for Osama bin Laden. Earlier in her career, she also helmed the cult action classic Point Break.
Signature Quote
“I’m drawn to stories that explore characters under duress and how they respond, which often reveals the true nature of humanity.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 26, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 25, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 24, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0