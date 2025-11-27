Who Is Roberto Mancini? Roberto Mancini is an Italian football manager and former professional player known for his tactical prowess and calm demeanor. His career spans decades both on the field as a formidable forward and in the dugout guiding top clubs to significant triumphs. Mancini’s breakout moment as a manager came when he led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 44 years during the 2011–12 season. This dramatic victory cemented his reputation as a transformative coach.

Full Name Roberto Mancini Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality Italian Ethnicity Italian Father Aldo Mancini Mother Marianna Mancini Siblings Stephanie Mancini Kids Filippo Mancini, Andrea Mancini, Camilla Mancini

Early Life and Education His early years were shaped in Jesi, Italy, where Roberto Mancini was born to Aldo and Marianna Mancini. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Stephanie. By age sixteen, Mancini made his Serie A debut for Bologna in 1981, quickly showcasing his natural talent as a forward.

Notable Relationships Roberto Mancini is currently married to Silvia Fortini. He was previously married to Federica Mancini, with whom he divorced in 2015 after 25 years of marriage. Mancini shares three children with his former wife: Filippo, Andrea, and Camilla, and remains a significant figure in their lives.

Career Highlights In his playing career, Roberto Mancini became a symbol for Sampdoria, where he was a creative forward for fifteen seasons. He notably led them to their only Serie A title in 1991 and four Coppa Italia titles. As a manager, Mancini guided Inter Milan to three consecutive Serie A titles and secured Manchester City’s historic Premier League championship in 2012. He also achieved significant international success, leading the Italy national team to victory at Euro 2020.