Who Is Myles Kennedy? Myles Kennedy is an American singer and guitarist, celebrated for his exceptional four-octave vocal range and dynamic stage presence. He seamlessly blends powerful rock anthems with soulful, emotive deliveries. He first garnered widespread attention as the lead vocalist of Alter Bridge, with their 2007 album Blackbird solidifying his reputation. The album’s critical acclaim and strong sales established him as a compelling frontman in modern rock.

Full Name Myles Kennedy Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education Spokane Falls Community College, Mead High School Father Richard Bass

Early Life and Education Born Myles Richard Bass in Boston, Massachusetts, Kennedy moved to Northern Idaho and later Spokane, Washington, where he was raised. His biological father, Richard Bass, died when he was four, and his mother later remarried, with the family adopting the Kennedy surname. He attended Mead High School, playing trumpet in the marching band and guitar in the jazz band, before enrolling in Spokane Falls Community College to study music theory.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of stability marks the personal life of Myles Kennedy, who married Selena Frank on June 14, 2003. They reside together in Spokane, Washington. The couple has no children, and Kennedy remains publicly committed to his marriage, with his wife often mentioned in interviews.

Career Highlights Myles Kennedy first achieved prominence as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for Alter Bridge, contributing to seven studio albums including the critically acclaimed Blackbird. He is also widely recognized for his collaborative work with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, recording four studio albums. Beyond his band work, Kennedy has also released three solo albums, including Year of the Tiger and The Ides of March, showcasing his diverse songwriting and guitar skills. His song “Metallingus” was featured in the WWE SmackDown vs. RAW video game series. He has cemented his status as one of rock’s most respected vocalists, known for a soaring range and powerful stage presence across multiple successful projects.