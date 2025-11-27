Who Is Alison Pill? Alison Pill is a Canadian actress known for her compelling performances across film, television, and stage. Her versatile acting often brings depth to complex characters, making her a respected figure in the industry. She gained significant public attention with her breakout role as Grace Webster in the 2006 NBC drama The Book of Daniel. That same year, Pill earned a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in the play The Lieutenant of Inishmore.

Full Name Alison Pill Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $4 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Estonian, Ukrainian, Polish, Swedish Education Vaughan Road Academy, Claude Watson School for the Arts, National Ballet School of Canada Kids Wilder Grace Leonard

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Alison Pill developed an early interest in performing. Her father is an Estonian engineer, and her mother encouraged her artistic pursuits from a young age. Pill attended Vaughan Road Academy, participating in its Interact program for students with arts commitments. She also studied at the Claude Watson School for the Arts and the National Ballet School of Canada, nurturing her diverse talents.

Notable Relationships Alison Pill was previously engaged to Canadian actor Jay Baruchel from 2011 to 2013. The engagement ended, and she later married actor Joshua Leonard in May 2015. Pill and Leonard welcomed their daughter, Wilder Grace Leonard, in November 2016. The couple officially divorced in August 2025, after a period of separation.

Career Highlights Alison Pill’s career showcases significant depth, marked by a Tony Award nomination in 2006 for her Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. She later captivated audiences with her role as Maggie Jordan in the HBO drama series The Newsroom, which ran from 2012 to 2014. Her filmography includes acclaimed performances in movies such as Milk (2008) and Midnight in Paris (2011), alongside her memorable role as Kim Pine in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010). More recently, Pill earned the Vancouver Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress in a Canadian Film for her work in All My Puny Sorrows (2021).