Who Is William Fichtner? William Fichtner is an American actor known for his intense presence and versatile character portrayals. He brings a distinct, often understated, gravity to his wide range of roles. He first gained significant recognition as the ruthless FBI Agent Alexander Mahone in the popular series Prison Break. His complex performance made him a fan favorite and a memorable antagonist.

Full Name William Edward Fichtner Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity German American Education Maryvale High School, Farmingdale State College, State University of New York at Brockport, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father William Frederick Fichtner Mother Patricia A. Steitz Siblings Margaret Fichtner, Mary Fichtner, Pamela Fichtner, Patricia Fichtner Kids Sam Fichtner, Vangel Fichtner

Early Life and Education William Edward Fichtner was born on Mitchel Air Force Base, New York, and raised in Cheektowaga, a Buffalo suburb, with his four sisters. His parents, William Frederick Fichtner and Patricia A. Steitz, fostered an environment where he initially considered a career in criminal justice. He graduated from Maryvale High School and later earned degrees in criminal justice from Farmingdale State College and SUNY Brockport. A chance improvisation class led him to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where his passion for acting truly ignited.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked William Fichtner’s personal life, including his marriage to Betsy Aidem from 1987 until their divorce in 1996. He later married Kymberly Kalil in 1998, with whom he remains. Fichtner shares two sons: Sam Fichtner with his first wife, Betsy Aidem, and Vangel Fichtner with his current wife, Kymberly Kalil. The actor has maintained a private but confirmed family life throughout his career.

Career Highlights William Fichtner’s breakthrough came with his compelling portrayal of FBI Agent Alexander Mahone in the television series Prison Break, which spanned three seasons. He also delivered memorable performances in films such as Heat, Armageddon, and Black Hawk Down, solidifying his reputation as a versatile character actor. His role in the critically acclaimed film Crash earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Beyond live-action, Fichtner lent his distinctive voice to popular video games, including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Fichtner has also received an honorary doctorate from Farmingdale State College. His consistent work across film, television, and voice acting has cemented his status as a respected fixture in the entertainment industry.