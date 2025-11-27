Who Is Jaleel White? Jaleel Ahmad White is an American actor, writer, and producer known for his versatile performances across television and film. He seamlessly transitioned from a beloved child star into a respected industry veteran. White rose to national prominence playing Steve Urkel on the iconic sitcom Family Matters. His portrayal of the quirky, suspender-wearing neighbor became an instant cultural phenomenon, launching countless catchphrases and solidifying his place in 1990s pop culture.

Full Name Jaleel Ahmad White Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Nicoletta Ruhl Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education John Marshall Fundamental High School, South Pasadena High School, University of California, Los Angeles Father Michael White Mother Gail White Kids Samaya White

Early Life and Education His early life in Culver City, California, was rooted in a supportive family, with his father, Michael, working as a dentist and his mother, Gail, managing the household and later his burgeoning career. White began acting at age three, appearing in commercials before attending John Marshall Fundamental High School and South Pasadena High School, eventually earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in film and television from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2001.

Notable Relationships Currently, Jaleel White is married to tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl; the couple exchanged vows in a stunning Los Angeles ceremony in May 2024. White shares a daughter, Samaya White, with his former girlfriend.

Career Highlights White’s breakthrough arrived with his iconic role as Steve Urkel on the long-running sitcom Family Matters, originally intended as a single guest appearance. The character’s overwhelming popularity quickly made him a series regular, leading to nine seasons of memorable television. Beyond live-action, White expanded his reach by becoming the original English-language voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, lending his distinctive vocal talents to several animated series, including Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sonic Underground. His versatile career also includes writing and producing, earning him multiple NAACP Image Awards for his work on Family Matters, further solidifying his enduring impact on entertainment.