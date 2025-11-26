Happy birthday to Natasha Bedingfield , Chris Hughes , and Garcelle Beauvais ! November 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Producer Natasha Bedingfield, 44 Renowned for her uplifting pop anthems, Natasha Bedingfield is a British singer and songwriter who achieved global fame with her Grammy-nominated album Unwritten. Her powerful vocals and positive messages resonate with audiences worldwide. She continues to tour and release new music, inspiring fans with her enduring artistry.



Little-known fact: Natasha Bedingfield lent her voice to the character Elizabeth Stark in the 2005 James Bond video game, "From Russia with Love."

#2 Publisher and Businessman Chris Hughes, 42 British television personality Chris Hughes captivated audiences with his charismatic turn on the 2017 reality series Love Island. He has since transitioned into a respected sports presenter, notably for ITV Racing and BBC Sport. Hughes is also recognized for his advocacy in men's health awareness.



Little-known fact: Before his reality TV fame, Chris Hughes played football for Bourton Rovers F.C. and cricket at a junior county level for Gloucestershire.

#3 Actress and Singer Garcelle Beauvais, 59 Haitian American actress Garcelle Beauvais rose to prominence with her charming portrayal of Fancy Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show. She continued to captivate audiences in the crime drama NYPD Blue and later made history as the first Black cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also co-hosting The Real.



Little-known fact: Beauvais learned English by watching Sesame Street after moving to the US from Haiti.

#4 Singer-Songwriter Olivia O'brien, 26 American singer-songwriter Olivia O'Brien rose to prominence with her 2016 collaboration "I Hate U, I Love U," a multi-platinum hit. She later released her debut album Was It Even Real? and continues to explore themes of mental health in her music.



Little-known fact: She was bullied in high school for writing and releasing her music on SoundCloud.

#5 Singer and Actress Louane, 29 With a voice that blends pop sensibility and heartfelt emotion, French singer and actress Louane captivated audiences first on reality television. She rose to international fame through her role in the film La Famille Bélier and with her chart-topping debut album, Chambre 12, showcasing her versatile talent.



Little-known fact: She was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of eight, a detail she has openly discussed.

#6 Footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 28 Known for his exceptional defensive abilities, Congolese professional footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has established himself as a formidable right-back in the Premier League. He made his senior debut with Crystal Palace and later won the FA Cup and EFL Cup with Manchester United.



Little-known fact: Aaron Wan-Bissaka initially began his football career as a winger before successfully transitioning into a defensive full-back role.

#7 Actor Aubrey Joseph, 28 Beginning his career on Broadway, American actor and rapper Aubrey Joseph quickly transitioned to starring roles in television. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Tyrone Johnson/Cloak in Marvel's Cloak & Dagger and has also launched a music career.

Joseph honed his acting skills at the University of Southern California.



Little-known fact: Before his television debut, Aubrey Joseph performed as Young Simba in the Broadway musical The Lion King.

#8 Actor and Producer Arjun Rampal, 53 Indian actor and model Arjun Rampal carved a distinctive niche in Bollywood with his intense portrayals. Rampal achieved critical acclaim and a National Film Award for his role in the 2008 musical drama Rock On!!, further building on his strong acting reputation.

Beyond his notable film roles, Rampal is also a producer and entrepreneur.



Little-known fact: Arjun Rampal's maternal grandfather, Brigadier Gurdayal Singh, was instrumental in designing the first artillery gun for the Indian Army after independence.

#9 Baseball Player Matt Carpenter, 40 An American professional baseball infielder, Matt Carpenter made a significant impact across 14 Major League seasons. Known for his powerful left-handed hitting and defensive versatility, he spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.



Carpenter earned three All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger Award in 2013, notably leading the National League in several offensive categories that year. He later provided a memorable offensive spark for the New York Yankees.



Little-known fact: He majored in communications during his time at Texas Christian University.

#10 Footballer Danny Welbeck, 35 An English professional footballer known for his dynamic play as a forward, Danny Welbeck has graced the pitches for top clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal. His career is marked by club successes, including a FIFA Club World Cup title, and significant contributions to the England national team. Welbeck also represented England at major international tournaments such as UEFA Euro 2012 and two FIFA World Cups.



Little-known fact: Danny Welbeck was first spotted by Manchester United at the age of six, joining their youth academy two years later.