Who Is Natasha Bedingfield? Natasha Anne Bedingfield is a British singer and songwriter, celebrated for her uplifting pop anthems and powerful vocal delivery. Her music often inspires with themes of empowerment and self-discovery. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2004 debut album, Unwritten, which sold over 2.3 million copies worldwide. The title track became a global sensation, earning a Grammy Award nomination and solidifying her presence in pop music.

Full Name Natasha Anne Bedingfield Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $13 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education University of Greenwich Father John Bedingfield Mother Molly Bedingfield Siblings Daniel Bedingfield, Nikola Bedingfield, Joshua Bedingfield Kids Solomon Dylan

Early Life and Education Natasha Bedingfield spent her early years between England and Auckland, New Zealand, nurtured by her New Zealander parents. Her family background, with parents working in charity, instilled a strong sense of purpose. As a teenager, she formed the dance/electronic group The DNA Algorithm with her siblings Daniel and Nikola. Bedingfield later pursued psychology at the University of Greenwich for a year before fully dedicating herself to her music career.

Notable Relationships Natasha Bedingfield married American businessman Matt Robinson on March 21, 2009. Their wedding in Malibu, California, marked a significant personal milestone for the singer. The couple welcomed their son, Solomon Dylan, on December 31, 2017. Bedingfield and Robinson frequently share glimpses of their family life with fans.

Career Highlights Natasha Bedingfield’s career launched with the success of her 2004 debut album, Unwritten, which garnered a Grammy Award nomination for its title track. The album sold over 2.3 million copies globally, establishing her as a prominent pop artist. She further expanded her reach with the 2008 North American release Pocketful of Sunshine, which featured the hit single of the same name. Her song “Unwritten” also saw a resurgence in popularity after being featured in the 2023 film “Anyone But You.”