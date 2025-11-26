Who Is Matt Carpenter? Matt Carpenter is an American baseball infielder known for his consistent plate discipline and powerful left-handed swing. His versatility across multiple positions made him a valuable asset throughout his extensive Major League Baseball career. His breakout moment came during the 2013 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he earned his first All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger Award. Carpenter’s exceptional performance led the league in hits, runs, and doubles, solidifying his reputation as a formidable leadoff hitter.

Full Name Matthew Martin Lee Carpenter Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married to MacKenzie Carpenter Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Education Lawrence E. Elkins High School, Texas Christian University Father Rick Carpenter Mother Tammie Carpenter Siblings Tyler Carpenter, Caitlyn Carpenter Kids Kinley Rae Carpenter, Kannon Lee Carpenter

Early Life and Education Born in Galveston, Texas, Matt Carpenter was immersed in baseball from a young age, with his father, Rick Carpenter, being a highly respected high school baseball coach. His mother, Tammie, also played softball, fostering an athletic environment at home. Carpenter attended Lawrence E. Elkins High School, where he excelled on the baseball team, holding the school record for career hits. He later played collegiate baseball at Texas Christian University, majoring in communications, before being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Matt Carpenter’s personal life, as he has maintained a long-standing relationship with his wife, MacKenzie Carpenter. They married in December 2011 after dating since high school. The couple shares two children, daughter Kinley Rae and son Kannon Lee. MacKenzie, a former physical education teacher, actively supported Carpenter’s career, even leaving her job to be with him during his playoff run.

Career Highlights As a prominent Major League Baseball infielder, Matt Carpenter achieved consistent success, particularly with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a three-time MLB All-Star and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2013, a season where he led the National League in hits, runs, and doubles. Carpenter’s versatility allowed him to play multiple infield positions, and he was a key offensive force, setting a Cardinals franchise record for career leadoff home runs. His memorable 2018 game at Wrigley Field saw him hit three home runs and two doubles. Throughout his career, Carpenter collected impressive statistics, including 179 home runs and 659 RBIs. He retired after 14 seasons, leaving a significant impact on the sport.