Who Is Aaron Wan-Bissaka? Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a Congolese professional footballer known for his exceptional defensive prowess and tackling ability. His consistent performances have established him as a formidable right-back in the Premier League. He first gained widespread public attention during his time at Crystal Palace, where his one-on-one defending quickly earned critical acclaim. His distinctive style of play earned him the club’s Player of the Year award.

Full Name Aaron Wan-Bissaka Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with April Francis Net Worth $44.7 million Nationality Congolese Ethnicity Congolese Education Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School

Early Life and Education Born in Croydon, England, Aaron Wan-Bissaka grew up in New Addington, south London, where his parents, originally from DR Congo, instilled a Christian upbringing. He attended Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School during his early years. His passion for football ignited early, joining the Crystal Palace academy at age eleven, where he initially played as a winger before transitioning into the defensive role for which he is now celebrated.

Notable Relationships Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently in a relationship with April Francis, a partnership that has been publicly acknowledged. While details of his personal life are largely kept private, his connection with Francis represents his most recently confirmed public relationship.

Career Highlights Aaron Wan-Bissaka rose to prominence as a top-tier defender, securing a major transfer to Manchester United in 2019 for £50 million. With the Red Devils, he won the EFL Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024, showcasing his defensive impact. Prior to his move, Wan-Bissaka’s outstanding individual performances at Crystal Palace earned him the club’s Young Player of the Year in 2018 and Player of the Year in 2019. He later joined West Ham United in 2024, where he was named the club’s Hammer of the Year in 2025.