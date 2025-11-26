Who Is Aubrey Joseph? Aubrey Omari Joseph is an American actor and rapper, recognized for his powerful on-screen presence and musical talent. His career spans captivating roles in superhero dramas and a growing discography. He first gained widespread recognition starring as Tyrone Johnson, the titular Cloak, in the Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger television series. His emotionally resonant portrayal quickly anchored the show’s narrative across two successful seasons.

Full Name Aubrey Omari Joseph Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University of Southern California Siblings Choppy Chan

Early Life and Education As the middle of three boys in Brooklyn, New York City, Aubrey Omari Joseph cultivated a passion for performance. His family’s encouragement provided a foundation for his early ventures into acting and music. Joseph later honed his craft while studying at the University of Southern California, pursuing higher education alongside his burgeoning career. Before university, he made his Broadway debut as Young Simba in The Lion King, a significant early experience.

Notable Relationships Aubrey Omari Joseph maintains a notably private personal life, rarely discussing romantic involvements in public forums. His focus has consistently remained on his developing acting and musical endeavors rather than high-profile relationships. Aubrey Joseph has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners or children to date. He typically keeps his personal life separate from his burgeoning career in entertainment.

Career Highlights His breakthrough performance as Tyrone Johnson, also known as Cloak, in Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger series captivated audiences. Joseph earned two Teen Choice Award nominations for his role across the show’s two seasons. Joseph further expanded his creative output by releasing his debut album, XXL, in 2020 under the name Aubrey Omari. This venture established him as a multi-dimensional artist, combining acting with his passion for music.