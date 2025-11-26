Who Is Olivia O’Brien? Olivia Gail O’Brien is an American singer and songwriter known for her raw, emotionally vulnerable pop music. She often delves into themes of love, sorrow, and self-discovery, connecting with a wide audience through her distinctive sound. Her breakthrough arrived in 2016 with the collaboration on “I Hate U, I Love U” with Gnash. This single hit the Billboard Hot 100 top ten and was certified quadruple-Platinum, quickly launching her into the mainstream music scene.

Full Name Olivia Gail O’Brien Gender Female Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (176.5 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $93 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Montessori School, Justin-Siena High School Siblings Grace

Early Life and Education Born in Thousand Oaks, California, Olivia O’Brien taught herself guitar and piano from a young age. She started singing at seven and often wrote songs, using music as a personal escape and form of therapy. She attended Justin-Siena High School in Napa, California, and also went to Montessori and Catholic schools. O’Brien eventually left online high school to fully commit to her burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Olivia O’Brien has been linked to several public figures, including social media personality Todd Smith. She also briefly dated comedian Pete Davidson in 2020. O’Brien is currently single and, in July 2022, she publicly came out as bisexual. She has stated that she has never been in love.

Career Highlights Olivia O’Brien first gained widespread recognition with her 2016 collaboration on “I Hate U, I Love U” with Gnash, a global hit that reached number ten on the Billboard Hot 100. This multi-platinum single solidified her place in the pop landscape. Her debut studio album, Was It Even Real?, released in 2019, showcased her introspective songwriting and R&B sensibilities. She also received an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for Best Solo Breakout in 2017.