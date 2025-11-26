Who Is Louane? Louane Emera is a French singer and actress known for her emotive vocals and authentic stage presence. Her musical style, often blending pop, folk, and acoustic elements, connects deeply with a wide and devoted audience. She gained widespread attention as a semi-finalist on The Voice: la plus belle voix in 2013. Her poignant performance in the film La Famille Bélier further solidified her rise, earning her a César Award for Most Promising Actress.

Full Name Louane Emera Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship With Florian Rossi Nationality French Ethnicity French, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, German Education Lycée International Montebello Father Jean-Pierre Peichert Mother Isabel Pinto Dos Santos Siblings Four sisters, one brother Kids Esmée Rossi

Early Life and Education Born Anne Peichert in Hénin-Beaumont, France, Louane grew up with four sisters and a brother. Her parents, Jean-Pierre Peichert and Isabel Pinto dos Santos, nurtured her early interest in music. She began participating in local music competitions at age eight, and later attended Lycée international Montebello in Lille. Louane honed her talents, which foreshadowed her future career in performance.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to fellow singer Florian Rossi, Louane Emera welcomed their daughter, Esmée, in March 2020. Their relationship became public in recent years, often featuring in social media posts. The couple has maintained a relatively private life while sharing glimpses of their family with fans. Louane continues to focus on her music and acting career alongside her role as a mother.