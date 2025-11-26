Louane: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Louane
November 26, 1996
Henin-Beaumont, France
29 Years Old Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Louane?
Louane Emera is a French singer and actress known for her emotive vocals and authentic stage presence. Her musical style, often blending pop, folk, and acoustic elements, connects deeply with a wide and devoted audience.
She gained widespread attention as a semi-finalist on The Voice: la plus belle voix in 2013. Her poignant performance in the film La Famille Bélier further solidified her rise, earning her a César Award for Most Promising Actress.
|Full Name
|Louane Emera
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (167 cm)
|Relationship Status
|In A Relationship With Florian Rossi
|Nationality
|French
|Ethnicity
|French, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, German
|Education
|Lycée International Montebello
|Father
|Jean-Pierre Peichert
|Mother
|Isabel Pinto Dos Santos
|Siblings
|Four sisters, one brother
|Kids
|Esmée Rossi
Early Life and Education
Born Anne Peichert in Hénin-Beaumont, France, Louane grew up with four sisters and a brother. Her parents, Jean-Pierre Peichert and Isabel Pinto dos Santos, nurtured her early interest in music.
She began participating in local music competitions at age eight, and later attended Lycée international Montebello in Lille. Louane honed her talents, which foreshadowed her future career in performance.
Notable Relationships
Currently linked to fellow singer Florian Rossi, Louane Emera welcomed their daughter, Esmée, in March 2020. Their relationship became public in recent years, often featuring in social media posts.
The couple has maintained a relatively private life while sharing glimpses of their family with fans. Louane continues to focus on her music and acting career alongside her role as a mother.
Career Highlights
Louane Emera’s debut album, Chambre 12, achieved massive commercial success, becoming the best-selling album in France for 2015. It featured hit singles like “Avenir” and “Jour 1,” cementing her status as a breakout music star.
Beyond music, she captivated audiences with her leading role in the 2014 film La Famille Bélier. Her powerful performance earned her the prestigious César Award for Most Promising Actress.
More recently, Louane represented France at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with her song “Maman.” She finished seventh, bringing a significant international spotlight to her artistry.
