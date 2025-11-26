Arjun Rampal: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Arjun Rampal
November 26, 1972
Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India
53 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Arjun Rampal?
Arjun Rampal is an Indian actor and model, celebrated for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances in Hindi cinema. His career seamlessly transitioned from a supermodel to a respected film personality.
He achieved significant recognition for his role as the lead guitarist in the musical drama Rock On!!, earning widespread critical acclaim and major awards. This performance solidified Rampal’s standing as a serious and talented actor.
|Full Name
|Arjun Rampal
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|In a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades
|Net Worth
|$51.8 million
|Nationality
|Indian
|Ethnicity
|Asian Indian
|Education
|St. Patrick School, Kodaikanal International School, Hindu College
|Father
|Amarjeet Rampal
|Mother
|Gwen Rampal
|Siblings
|Komal Rampal
|Kids
|Mahikaa Rampal, Myra Rampal, Arik Rampal, Ariv Rampal
Early Life and Education
A multicultural household in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, shaped Arjun Rampal’s early years. His parents, Amarjeet and Gwen Rampal, separated, and his mother raised him.
Rampal attended St. Patrick School and the Kodaikanal International School, later earning an economics degree from Hindu College, Delhi. This academic path diverged when he found early success in modeling.
Notable Relationships
Arjun Rampal was married to former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia from 1998 until their divorce in 2019. This high-profile union produced two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra.
More recently, Rampal has been in a long-term relationship with South African model Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he shares two sons, Arik and Ariv. They consider themselves married in spirit, despite not having formally tied the knot.
Career Highlights
Arjun Rampal garnered widespread recognition for his acting, most notably for his powerful role in the 2008 musical drama Rock On!!. He secured both the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this performance.
Beyond acting, Rampal launched his production company, Chasing Ganesha Films, producing the film I See You and later the biopic Daddy. He also co-owned the exclusive Lap Nightclub in Delhi and introduced his perfume brand, Alive.
Signature Quote
“Marriage is just a piece of paper. We are already married, and there is no doubt about that in my mind.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 25, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 24, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 23, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0