Who Is Arjun Rampal? Arjun Rampal is an Indian actor and model, celebrated for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances in Hindi cinema. His career seamlessly transitioned from a supermodel to a respected film personality. He achieved significant recognition for his role as the lead guitarist in the musical drama Rock On!!, earning widespread critical acclaim and major awards. This performance solidified Rampal’s standing as a serious and talented actor.

Full Name Arjun Rampal Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades Net Worth $51.8 million Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Indian Education St. Patrick School, Kodaikanal International School, Hindu College Father Amarjeet Rampal Mother Gwen Rampal Siblings Komal Rampal Kids Mahikaa Rampal, Myra Rampal, Arik Rampal, Ariv Rampal

Early Life and Education A multicultural household in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, shaped Arjun Rampal’s early years. His parents, Amarjeet and Gwen Rampal, separated, and his mother raised him. Rampal attended St. Patrick School and the Kodaikanal International School, later earning an economics degree from Hindu College, Delhi. This academic path diverged when he found early success in modeling.

Notable Relationships Arjun Rampal was married to former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia from 1998 until their divorce in 2019. This high-profile union produced two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. More recently, Rampal has been in a long-term relationship with South African model Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he shares two sons, Arik and Ariv. They consider themselves married in spirit, despite not having formally tied the knot.

Career Highlights Arjun Rampal garnered widespread recognition for his acting, most notably for his powerful role in the 2008 musical drama Rock On!!. He secured both the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this performance. Beyond acting, Rampal launched his production company, Chasing Ganesha Films, producing the film I See You and later the biopic Daddy. He also co-owned the exclusive Lap Nightclub in Delhi and introduced his perfume brand, Alive.