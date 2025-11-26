Arjun Rampal wearing a black suit and chain necklace, posing confidently against a wooden background.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Arjun Rampal

Born

November 26, 1972

Died
Birthplace

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India

Age

53 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Arjun Rampal?

Arjun Rampal is an Indian actor and model, celebrated for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances in Hindi cinema. His career seamlessly transitioned from a supermodel to a respected film personality.

He achieved significant recognition for his role as the lead guitarist in the musical drama Rock On!!, earning widespread critical acclaim and major awards. This performance solidified Rampal’s standing as a serious and talented actor.

Full NameArjun Rampal
GenderMale
Height6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
Relationship StatusIn a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades
Net Worth$51.8 million
NationalityIndian
EthnicityAsian Indian
EducationSt. Patrick School, Kodaikanal International School, Hindu College
FatherAmarjeet Rampal
MotherGwen Rampal
SiblingsKomal Rampal
KidsMahikaa Rampal, Myra Rampal, Arik Rampal, Ariv Rampal

Early Life and Education

A multicultural household in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, shaped Arjun Rampal’s early years. His parents, Amarjeet and Gwen Rampal, separated, and his mother raised him.

Rampal attended St. Patrick School and the Kodaikanal International School, later earning an economics degree from Hindu College, Delhi. This academic path diverged when he found early success in modeling.

Notable Relationships

Arjun Rampal was married to former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia from 1998 until their divorce in 2019. This high-profile union produced two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra.

More recently, Rampal has been in a long-term relationship with South African model Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he shares two sons, Arik and Ariv. They consider themselves married in spirit, despite not having formally tied the knot.

Career Highlights

Arjun Rampal garnered widespread recognition for his acting, most notably for his powerful role in the 2008 musical drama Rock On!!. He secured both the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this performance.

Beyond acting, Rampal launched his production company, Chasing Ganesha Films, producing the film I See You and later the biopic Daddy. He also co-owned the exclusive Lap Nightclub in Delhi and introduced his perfume brand, Alive.

Signature Quote

“Marriage is just a piece of paper. We are already married, and there is no doubt about that in my mind.”

