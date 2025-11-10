Happy birthday to Leonardo DiCaprio , Demi Moore , and Stanley Tucci ! November 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Producer Leonardo Dicaprio, 51 An American actor and film producer, Leonardo DiCaprio rose to prominence with critically acclaimed roles in films like What's Eating Gilbert Grape. He achieved global stardom with his iconic performance in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. DiCaprio's career further solidified with an Academy Award win for his role in The Revenant.



Little-known fact: Early in his career, Leonardo DiCaprio encountered an agent who suggested he change his name to "Lenny Williams" to appeal to American audiences.

#2 Actress and Producer Demi Moore, 63 An American actress and film producer, Demi Moore rose to prominence as a member of the 1980s Brat Pack. She is celebrated for her transformative roles and became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood by 1995. Her recent performance in the 2024 film The Substance earned her a Golden Globe Award.



Little-known fact: During her childhood, Demi Moore suffered from strabismus (crossed eyes), which required two corrective surgeries.

#3 Actor and Director Stanley Tucci, 65 Versatility and an engaging screen presence have defined Stanley Tucci, the American actor and filmmaker. He is celebrated for his Academy Award-nominated work and his Emmy-winning culinary series, making him a beloved public figure.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Stanley Tucci spent a year living in Florence, Italy, as an eleven-year-old.

#4 Singer and Pianist Jon Batiste, 39 With a dynamic blend of jazz, soul, and R&B, American musician Jon Batiste has redefined contemporary music. Batiste earned an Academy Award for the Soul film score and won Album of the Year for his critically acclaimed album We Are. He is also known for his charismatic role as a late-night bandleader.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on piano, Jon Batiste transcribed songs from video games like Street Fighter Alpha and Final Fantasy VII to develop his skills.

#5 Actor and Producer Tye Sheridan, 29 A Texan with a thoughtful screen presence, American actor Tye Sheridan forged an early reputation with acclaimed indie roles. He is widely recognized for his work in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and as Cyclops in the X-Men film series.



Little-known fact: He was handpicked for his debut role in The Tree of Life from over 10,000 auditioning boys.

#6 Wrestler La Knight, 43 An undeniable presence in sports entertainment, LA Knight, the American professional wrestler and actor, commands attention with his electrifying promos. Shaun Edward Ricker gained widespread acclaim as a two-time WWE United States Champion and also held the prestigious Impact World Championship. He previously appeared on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s reality series The Hero.



Little-known fact: Shaun Ricker briefly attended West Virginia University but withdrew after a year and a half due to financial challenges.

#7 Actress Calista Flockhart, 61 With a captivating presence on screen, American actress Calista Flockhart earned widespread acclaim for her iconic portrayal of the titular character in the legal comedy series Ally McBeal. Her nuanced performances have also graced Brothers & Sisters and Supergirl, showcasing her versatility.

She has also made a significant impact on Broadway.



Little-known fact: Prior to her television breakthrough, she worked as a waitress and aerobics instructor in New York City.

#8 Fashion Designer and Television Personality Carson Kressley, 56 American television personality Carson Kressley rose to fame as the fashion expert on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, becoming a cultural icon for his witty makeovers. He has also hosted shows like How to Look Good Naked and is a beloved judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.



Little-known fact: Carson Kressley was a member of the US World Cup Saddle Seat equitation team in 1999, winning a world title in 2009.

#9 Figure Skater Adam Rippon, 36 American figure skater and media personality Adam Rippon captivated audiences with his artistry and wit, earning an Olympic bronze medal. He is well-known for his 2016 US National Championship title and for winning “Dancing with the Stars.”



Little-known fact: Adam Rippon was born with significant hearing loss and underwent corrective ear surgery before his first birthday.

#10 Activist X González, 26 A powerful voice for gun control, X González emerged as a leading American activist following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. They co-founded Never Again MSD, organized the impactful March for Our Lives, and inspired stricter gun laws across the nation. González was also named among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018.



Little-known fact: In high school, X González led Project Aquila, a mission to send a student-made weather balloon to the edge of space.