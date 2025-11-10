Who Is Tye Sheridan? American actor Tye Kayle Sheridan is known for powerful, nuanced performances across diverse genres. His work often brings depth to both independent dramas and major blockbusters. He first gained significant attention in Jeff Nichols’ critically acclaimed film Mud, where his compelling portrayal earned him early recognition. This breakout role established him as a versatile young talent.

Full Name Tye Kayle Sheridan Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Scottish Education Elkhart Independent School District Father Bryan Sheridan Mother Stephanie Sheridan Siblings Madison Sheridan

Early Life and Education Born in Palestine, Texas, Tye Sheridan grew up in a supportive family. His mother, Stephanie, owns a beauty salon, and his father, Bryan, works for UPS. He attended the Elkhart Independent School District, showing early talents, but his burgeoning film career became a priority by age sixteen, leading him to receive tutoring directly on film sets.

Notable Relationships Tye Sheridan has maintained a private personal life, with few confirmed public relationships. He was once rumored to be linked with his X-Men co-star Sophie Turner in 2015. To date, Sheridan is single and has no children, focusing on his acting career rather than public romances.

Career Highlights Tye Sheridan built an impressive filmography, anchoring lead roles in diverse projects such as the sci-fi blockbuster Ready Player One and the acclaimed drama Mud. These performances highlighted his range and drew significant audience and critical attention. Beyond acting, Sheridan co-founded Wonder Dynamics, an AI production tools company focused on visual effects for integrating CG characters into live-action scenes. This venture reflects his interest in technological advancements within filmmaking. His early career earned him the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival for Joe, cementing Sheridan as a formidable young talent in Hollywood.