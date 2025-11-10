Who Is LA Knight? LA Knight is an American professional wrestler known for his magnetic charisma and sharp-tongued promos. His confident swagger and quick wit have made him a fan favorite in sports entertainment. He garnered immense public attention upon his return to the LA Knight persona in 2022, quickly becoming a phenomenon with his signature catchphrases. His undeniable connection with the crowd solidified his status as a major WWE Superstar.

Full Name Shaun Edward Ricker Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education North Hagerstown High School, West Virginia University Siblings Two older siblings

Early Life and Education Born Shaun Edward Ricker in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the youngest of two older siblings who introduced him to professional wrestling at age three. This early exposure sparked a lifelong passion for the squared circle. He attended North Hagerstown High School before enrolling at West Virginia University, though financial constraints led to his early departure. Ricker then focused fully on his wrestling aspirations, beginning training in Ohio.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Michelle Yavulla since 2018, Shaun Ricker has maintained a relatively private personal life. Their long-term relationship began several years before his rise to mainstream prominence in WWE. The couple shares no children, focusing instead on their two dogs. Yavulla often shares glimpses of their life together on social media.

Career Highlights LA Knight’s dynamic career in professional wrestling has seen him achieve significant championship success across multiple promotions. He secured the Impact World Championship and held the WWE United States Championship twice. Beyond in-ring competition, Knight has expanded his reach into other media, appearing on the reality series The Hero and the comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also provided motion capture for the WWE 2K video game series.