Who Is Adam Rippon? Adam Richard Rippon is an American figure skater and media personality known for his dynamic performances and outspoken wit. He captivated audiences with his artistry on the ice and his vibrant personality off it. Rippon’s breakout moment arrived at the 2018 Winter Olympics where he earned a bronze medal in the team event, becoming a fan favorite. His post-Olympic win on “Dancing with the Stars” further cemented his widespread appeal.

Full Name Adam Richard Rippon Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jussi-Pekka Kajaala Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Education Our Lady of Peace and various coaching clinics Father Rick Rippon Mother Kelly Rippon

Early Life and Education Adam Rippon, the oldest of six children, grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with his mother, Kelly, who nurtured his early interest in skating. He began formal lessons around age ten after attending an ice-skating themed birthday party with friends. He attended Our Lady of Peace, a Catholic elementary school, before dedicating himself to a rigorous training schedule that included various coaching clinics. Rippon later reflected that skating offered a creative outlet amidst his childhood challenges.

Notable Relationships Adam Rippon is currently married to Jussi-Pekka Kajaala; the couple wed in December 2021 after meeting on Tinder in 2018. Their engagement was announced in February 2021, following a long-distance relationship that spanned years.

Career Highlights Adam Rippon soared to international acclaim by securing a bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the figure skating team event. He was also the 2016 US National Champion, showcasing his consistent excellence on the ice. Beyond his competitive achievements, Rippon launched a prominent media career, winning season 26 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018. He has since co-hosted MTV’s “Messyness” and authored the memoir “Beautiful on the Outside.”