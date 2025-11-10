Who Is X González? X González is an American activist widely recognized for their powerful advocacy against gun violence. Their compelling voice has made them a prominent figure in youth-led social justice movements across the US. González rose to national attention following the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, where they delivered a fiery “We Call B.S.” speech. This viral address galvanized a generation, sparking widespread calls for stricter gun laws and helping to organize the March for Our Lives.

Full Name X González Gender Non-Binary Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban American Education Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, New College Of Florida Father Jose Gonzalez Mother Beth González Siblings Two older siblings

Early Life and Education In Parkland, Florida, X González grew up with their mother, a mathematics tutor, and their father, a cybersecurity attorney from Cuba. They shared their home with two older siblings and nurtured early interests in creative writing and astronomy during their youth. González attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where they served as president of the gay–straight alliance. They later graduated from New College of Florida in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, focusing on activism.

Notable Relationships X González maintains a private personal life, with no publicly documented romantic relationships. They openly identify as non-binary and bisexual, a part of their identity that informs their advocacy. There is no public information available regarding X González having children.

Career Highlights A powerful “We Call B.S.” speech launched X González’s career as a gun control activist after the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. This viral address garnered national attention, challenging politicians and gun lobbyists to act on gun violence. As a co-founder of Never Again MSD, González organized the March for Our Lives, a major student-led demonstration. These tireless efforts across the nation contributed to the implementation of 278 stricter gun laws. González was included in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018, recognized for inspiring a generation of young activists and cementing their place in modern social justice movements.