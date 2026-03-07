Happy birthday to Bryan Cranston , Rachel Weisz , and Wanda Sykes ! March 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor, Director, and Producer Bryan Cranston, 70 American actor Bryan Cranston rose to prominence playing Hal in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, a role that garnered him three Emmy nominations. He achieved global fame and critical adoration for his intense portrayal of Walter White in the drama series Breaking Bad, earning four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor. Cranston has since expanded his impressive career with multiple Tony Awards for his stage work and an Academy Award nomination.



Little-known fact: As a child, Bryan Cranston encountered Charles Manson at Spahn Ranch, where Manson and his followers lived.

#2 English Actress Rachel Weisz, 56 An English and American actress with a captivating presence, Rachel Weisz captivated audiences with her breakthrough role in the 1999 adventure hit The Mummy. She is recognized for a diverse filmography that includes acclaimed independent projects and major blockbusters. Weisz notably won an Academy Award for her performance in The Constant Gardener.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Rachel Weisz was offered a role in the film King David alongside Richard Gere at age 14, but she declined.

#3 American Comedian, Actress, and Screenwriter Wanda Sykes, 62 An American comedian, actress, and writer, Wanda Sykes rose to prominence for her sharp wit and insightful observational humor. She earned a Primetime Emmy Award for her writing contributions to The Chris Rock Show, and has since captivated audiences across stand-up specials and numerous film and television roles.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing her comedy career, Wanda Sykes worked for five years as a contracting specialist for the National Security Agency (NSA).

#4 American Actress Jenna Fischer, 52 Respected for her authentic character portrayals, American actress Jenna Fischer is best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Pam Beesly on the hit sitcom The Office. She also co-hosts the popular Office Ladies podcast, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the show.



Little-known fact: Before gaining fame, Jenna Fischer worked as a receptionist in Los Angeles, much like her character Pam Beesly on The Office.

#5 American Actress Laura Prepon, 46 Recognized for her commanding screen presence, American actress and director Laura Prepon first gained fame as Donna Pinciotti. She captivated audiences on That '70s Show for years. Prepon later transitioned to dramatic roles, notably portraying Alex Vause in the acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, while also authoring wellness books.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, she worked as a model in fashion capitals such as Paris, Milan, and Brazil.

#6 American Poet and Activist Amanda Gorman, 28 With an undeniable voice for her generation, American poet Amanda Gorman rose to international fame for her powerful recitation at the 2021 presidential inauguration. Her acclaimed works include the poetry collections The Hill We Climb and Call Us What We Carry, advocating for social change. Gorman previously served as the first National Youth Poet Laureate.



Little-known fact: Amanda Gorman founded One Pen One Page, a nonprofit organization focused on youth writing and leadership.

#7 American Actor Peter Sarsgaard, 55 An American actor recognized for his versatile performances, Peter Sarsgaard has a compelling screen presence across various genres. He earned critical acclaim for his role in Shattered Glass and continues to portray complex characters in film and television.



Sarsgaard also secured the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the 2023 Venice Film Festival for Memory, showcasing his enduring talent.



Little-known fact: At age seven, Peter Sarsgaard aspired to be a professional soccer player, taking ballet to improve his coordination before concussions shifted his focus.

#8 American Actress Haley Lu Richardson, 31 The unique talent of American actress Haley Lu Richardson emerged from a background in competitive dance and theater. She quickly made her mark with breakout roles in independent films and popular television series. Richardson is best known for her critically acclaimed performance in Columbus and her captivating portrayal of Portia in HBO’s The White Lotus.



Little-known fact: She has a popular Etsy shop called "Hooked by Haley Lu" where she sells her handmade crocheted clothing and accessories.

#9 English Director and Producer Matthew Vaughn, 55 Dynamic English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has consistently redefined action and spy genres with his distinctive visual flair. His projects often combine intricate plots with unexpected humor and a unique British sensibility.



Vaughn is celebrated for directing the Kingsman franchise and X-Men: First Class, while also producing hits like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He is a key figure in modern blockbuster storytelling.



Little-known fact: He briefly traveled the world on a Hard Rock Cafe tour during a gap year before starting university.

#10 American Businessman Michael Eisner, 84 An American businessman and media proprietor, Michael Dammann Eisner is widely recognized for his transformative leadership in the entertainment industry. He spearheaded the revitalization of The Walt Disney Company and previously served as president of Paramount Pictures.



Little-known fact: Michael Eisner credits much of his success to the life lessons learned during his time at Keewaydin Canoe Camp for boys in Vermont.

