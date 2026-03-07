Who Is Peter Sarsgaard? John Peter Sarsgaard is an American actor known for inhabiting complex, often morally ambiguous characters. His understated intensity brings depth to both independent and blockbuster films, making him a compelling screen presence. He first gained widespread critical notice for his portrayal of journalist Charles Lane in the 2003 film Shattered Glass. Sarsgaard’s nuanced performance earned significant praise and established him as a versatile talent.

Full Name John Peter Sarsgaard Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fairfield College Preparatory School, Bard College, Washington University in St. Louis Father John Dale Sarsgaard Mother Judy Lea Reinhardt Kids Ramona Sarsgaard, Gloria Ray

Early Life and Education Family influences shaped Peter Sarsgaard’s itinerant childhood, as his father’s Air Force career led to over a dozen family moves across the US. Raised Catholic, he served as an altar boy and developed an early interest in sports, particularly soccer. After concussions ended his soccer aspirations, Sarsgaard attended Fairfield College Preparatory School. He later studied at Bard College before graduating with a history degree from Washington University in St. Louis, where he co-founded an improv troupe.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard began a romantic relationship with the actress in 2002 after meeting through her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal. They announced their engagement in 2006 and married in Brindisi, Italy, in May 2009. Sarsgaard shares two daughters, Ramona and Gloria Ray, with Gyllenhaal, with whom he has also collaborated professionally on projects like The Lost Daughter.

Career Highlights Peter Sarsgaard achieved critical acclaim for his compelling portrayal of journalist Charles Lane in the 2003 drama Shattered Glass. This role earned him several accolades, including the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor. Beyond acting, Sarsgaard has also ventured into production, often selecting roles in independent films that challenge conventional narratives. This commitment to artistic integrity has defined much of his varied career. More recently, Sarsgaard collected the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the 2023 Venice Film Festival for his performance in the film Memory.