Who Is Rachel Weisz? Rachel Hannah Weisz is a British and American actress, acclaimed for her compelling performances across independent dramas and blockbuster films. Her work consistently showcases a blend of sharp intelligence and profound emotional depth. Weisz achieved widespread recognition with her starring role as Evelyn Carnahan in the 1999 adventure film The Mummy. This international box office success cemented her status as a dynamic and versatile leading lady.

Full Name Rachel Hannah Weisz Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Daniel Craig Net Worth $40 million Nationality British, American Ethnicity Jewish Education Trinity Hall, Cambridge Father George Weisz Mother Edith Ruth Weisz Siblings Minnie Weisz Kids Henry Chance Aronofsky, one daughter with Daniel Craig

Early Life and Education Born in Westminster, London, Rachel Hannah Weisz grew up in an intellectual household that fostered independent thought and a love for the arts. Her father, George, was a Hungarian Jewish inventor, and her mother, Edith Ruth, was an Austrian-born psychotherapist. Weisz attended several schools, including St Paul’s Girls’ School, before studying English at Trinity Hall, Cambridge, where she co-founded the student drama group Cambridge Talking Tongues, earning acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival.

Notable Relationships Rachel Weisz is currently married to actor Daniel Craig; they wed in a private New York ceremony in 2011. Before this, Weisz was engaged to American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, with whom she had a long-term relationship. Weisz shares a son, Henry Chance Aronofsky, with her former partner Darren Aronofsky, and a daughter with her husband Daniel Craig.

Career Highlights Rachel Weisz cemented her critical acclaim with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful performance in the 2005 thriller The Constant Gardener. This role highlighted her ability to command complex dramatic narratives with nuanced emotionality. Her career also features major box office success, notably as Evelyn Carnahan in the action-adventure hit The Mummy (1999) and its sequel, The Mummy Returns, which achieved global recognition. Weisz further garnered a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for her stage portrayal of Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire.