Who Is Michael Eisner? Michael Dammann Eisner is an American businessman and media proprietor, renowned for his influential leadership across major entertainment companies. He shaped iconic brands and reshaped the media landscape. His breakout moment arrived at Paramount Pictures, where his executive vision greenlit blockbuster films and popular TV shows. Eisner then dramatically revitalized The Walt Disney Company, ushering in a new era of growth.

Full Name Michael Dammann Eisner Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Allen-Stevenson School, The Lawrenceville School, Denison University Father Lester Eisner, Jr. Mother Margaret Dammann Eisner Siblings Margot Freedman Kids Breck Eisner, Eric Eisner, Anders Eisner

Early Life and Education Born in Mount Kisco, New York, Michael Dammann Eisner grew up in an affluent, secular Jewish family in Manhattan. His parents, Lester Eisner, Jr. and Margaret Dammann Eisner, instilled an environment that fostered his intellectual development. He attended the Allen-Stevenson School and The Lawrenceville School before graduating from Denison University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. His early experiences included a summer as a page at NBC, hinting at his future in media.

Notable Relationships Michael Dammann Eisner has been married to Jane Breckenridge since 1967, a partnership that has spanned decades. Together, Eisner and Breckenridge have three sons: Breck Eisner, Eric Eisner, and Anders Eisner.

Career Highlights Michael Dammann Eisner led The Walt Disney Company for 21 years, presiding over a period known as the Disney Renaissance, with animated hits such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. His tenure also saw significant expansion of theme parks globally. Prior to Disney, Eisner served as president of Paramount Pictures, where he oversaw the production of successful films like Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. After Disney, he founded The Tornante Company, investing in media and acquiring The Topps Company. Eisner’s contributions to the industry earned him an induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2012, recognizing his lasting impact on television and entertainment.