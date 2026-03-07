Who Is Wanda Sykes? Wanda Yvette Sykes is an American comedian, actress, and writer, celebrated for her sharp wit and observational humor. She has carved out a distinct voice in stand-up and television, often delivering incisive social commentary. Sykes first gained widespread recognition for her writing work on The Chris Rock Show, earning a Primetime Emmy Award. Her unique comedic style quickly made her a memorable presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Wanda Yvette Sykes Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Arundel High School, Hampton University Father Harry Ellsworth Sykes Mother Marion Louise Sykes Siblings Harry Sykes Kids Olivia Lou Sykes, Lucas Claude Sykes

Early Life and Education Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, Wanda Sykes’s family relocated to Maryland during her childhood. Her father, Harry Ellsworth Sykes, was a US Army colonel, while her mother, Marion Louise Sykes, worked as a banker. She attended Arundel High School in Gambrills, Maryland, and later pursued higher education at Hampton University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

Notable Relationships Wanda Sykes married French businesswoman Alex Niedbalski in October 2008, having met two years prior. Sykes publicly came out as a lesbian the following month at a rally advocating for same-sex marriage. The couple welcomed fraternal twins, Olivia Lou Sykes and Lucas Claude Sykes, in April 2009. Sykes was previously married to record producer Dave Hall from 1991 to 1998.

Career Highlights Wanda Sykes cemented her reputation in comedy by winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special for her work on The Chris Rock Show in 1999. This achievement launched her into further writing and performing roles. Her versatility extends to acting, with notable appearances in series like The New Adventures of Old Christine and Curb Your Enthusiasm, alongside voice roles in animated films such as the Ice Age franchise. Sykes also made history as the first Black woman to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009.