Who Is Laura Prepon? Laura Prepon is an American actress and director, recognized for her confident screen presence. She has cultivated a career across both comedic and dramatic roles, often portraying strong, independent women. Prepon rose to widespread fame playing Donna Pinciotti in the Fox sitcom That ’70s Show. Her portrayal of the smart, witty teenager resonated with audiences throughout its eight-season run, solidifying her as a household name.

Full Name Laura Prepon Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Watchung Hills Regional High School, Total Theatre Lab Father Michael Prepon Mother Marjorie Coll Siblings Stephanie Prepon, Jocelyn Prepon, Danielle Prepon, Brad Prepon Kids Ella, Son

Early Life and Education Laura Prepon grew up as the youngest of five children in Watchung, New Jersey. Her father, Michael, was an orthopedic surgeon, and her mother, Marjorie, a high school teacher. She experienced the loss of her father at age 13. She attended Watchung Hills Regional High School, later leaving at age 15 to pursue acting. Prepon then honed her craft at the Total Theatre Lab in New York City, also studying ballet, jazz, and modern dance.

Notable Relationships Laura Prepon was in a long-term relationship with Christopher Masterson from 1999 to 2007, followed by Scott Michael Foster until 2013. More recently, she married actor Ben Foster in June 2018. Prepon shares two children with Foster: a daughter, Ella, born in August 2017, and a son born in February 2020. Foster filed for divorce in November 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

Career Highlights Laura Prepon is widely recognized for her breakout role as Donna Pinciotti in the long-running Fox sitcom That ’70s Show, appearing in all 200 episodes. She later achieved critical acclaim as Alex Vause in the Netflix drama Orange Is the New Black, appearing in 82 episodes. Beyond acting, Prepon has also expanded her career to include directing episodes of Orange Is the New Black and publishing two wellness books. These ventures highlight her multifaceted talents within the entertainment and wellness industries.