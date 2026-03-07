Who Is Amanda Gorman? Amanda S. C. Gorman is an American poet and activist known for her powerful words and inspiring presence. She often addresses themes of hope, unity, and social justice in her compelling work. Gorman burst into the global spotlight at the 2021 presidential inauguration, where her recitation of “The Hill We Climb” captivated millions, making her the youngest inaugural poet in US history.

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, Amanda Gorman faced a speech impediment, which she bravely navigated through writing and performance. Her mother, Joan Wicks, an English teacher, encouraged her literary pursuits from a young age. She attended New Roads School before studying sociology at Harvard University, where her passion for poetry deepened, leading her to become the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships Amanda Gorman maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed relationships or partners. Her focus remains on her prolific poetry career and social activism. She has no publicly known children. The poet has consistently kept her romantic life out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Amanda Gorman’s career soared after her recitation of “The Hill We Climb” at the 2021 presidential inauguration, reaching global audiences and sparking widespread acclaim. This powerful performance cemented her status as a vital voice for her generation. She followed this success by publishing the bestselling poetry collection The Hill We Climb and Call Us What We Carry, both achieving significant literary recognition. Gorman also made history as the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl. In 2017, Gorman was appointed the first National Youth Poet Laureate, a significant recognition of her early literary talent and commitment to activism.