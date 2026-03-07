Amanda Gorman wearing a yellow coat and red headband, smiling and speaking outdoors in natural light.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Amanda Gorman

Born

March 7, 1998

Died
Birthplace

Los Angeles, California, US

Age

28 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Amanda Gorman?

Amanda S. C. Gorman is an American poet and activist known for her powerful words and inspiring presence. She often addresses themes of hope, unity, and social justice in her compelling work.

Gorman burst into the global spotlight at the 2021 presidential inauguration, where her recitation of “The Hill We Climb” captivated millions, making her the youngest inaugural poet in US history.

Full NameAmanda S. C. Gorman
GenderFemale
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationNew Roads School, Harvard University
MotherJoan Wicks
SiblingsGabrielle Gorman, Spencer

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Los Angeles, Amanda Gorman faced a speech impediment, which she bravely navigated through writing and performance. Her mother, Joan Wicks, an English teacher, encouraged her literary pursuits from a young age.

She attended New Roads School before studying sociology at Harvard University, where her passion for poetry deepened, leading her to become the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships

Amanda Gorman maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed relationships or partners. Her focus remains on her prolific poetry career and social activism.

She has no publicly known children. The poet has consistently kept her romantic life out of the public eye.

Career Highlights

Amanda Gorman’s career soared after her recitation of “The Hill We Climb” at the 2021 presidential inauguration, reaching global audiences and sparking widespread acclaim. This powerful performance cemented her status as a vital voice for her generation.

She followed this success by publishing the bestselling poetry collection The Hill We Climb and Call Us What We Carry, both achieving significant literary recognition. Gorman also made history as the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl.

In 2017, Gorman was appointed the first National Youth Poet Laureate, a significant recognition of her early literary talent and commitment to activism.

Signature Quote

“There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.