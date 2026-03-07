Who Is Matthew Vaughn? Matthew Vaughn is an English filmmaker deeply embedded in the resurgence of British crime and spy genres. His distinctive style often blends sharp wit with visceral action, establishing a unique cinematic voice. Vaughn’s production work consistently sets a high bar for independent and blockbuster films. He burst into the public eye by producing Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, a critical and financial success that revitalized British gangster cinema. This breakout film earned Vaughn significant industry recognition and laid the groundwork for his directorial ambitions.

Full Name Matthew Vaughn Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality British Education Sussex House School, Stowe School, University College London Father George Albert Harley de Vere Drummond Mother Kathy Ceaton Kids Caspar Matthew de Vere Drummond, Clementine de Vere Drummond

Early Life and Education A paternity discovery shaped Matthew Vaughn’s early life, revealing his biological father to be George Albert Harley de Vere Drummond, an English banker. For years, Vaughn believed American actor Robert Vaughn was his father, with his mother, Kathy Ceaton, initially keeping the truth private. He attended Sussex House School in London and later Stowe School in Buckinghamshire. A brief stint at University College London studying anthropology and ancient history was cut short as he decided to pursue a career in film.

Notable Relationships Currently, Matthew Vaughn is married to German supermodel Claudia Schiffer, whom he wed on May 25, 2002, in Suffolk. Their long-standing marriage is a notable fixture in celebrity circles, often characterized by a discreet family life. Vaughn shares three children with Schiffer: Caspar Matthew de Vere Drummond and Clementine de Vere Drummond, along with a younger daughter whose name is not publicly known.

Career Highlights Matthew Vaughn established his directorial prowess with Layer Cake, a critically acclaimed crime thriller, before launching the Kingsman franchise. The Kingsman films, including Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, have collectively grossed over $800 million worldwide. He also co-founded his production company, Marv Films, which has been instrumental in developing and producing many of his successful projects. Vaughn has also served as a producer on acclaimed films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Rocketman.