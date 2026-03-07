Who Is Haley Lu Richardson? Haley Lu Richardson is an American actress known for bringing nuanced, emotionally complex characters to the screen. Her performances often blend vulnerability with a quiet strength that resonates deeply with audiences. Her breakout moment arrived in 2017 with the independent drama Columbus, earning critical praise and a Gotham Independent Film Award nomination. This role solidified her as a rising talent capable of anchoring compelling narratives.

Full Name Haley Lu Richardson Gender Female Height 5 feet 1.5 inches (156 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity American Education Villa Montessori, Arcadia High School Father Forrest L. Richardson Mother Valerie M. Richardson

Early Life and Education A creative household in Phoenix, Arizona, shaped Haley Lu Richardson’s early life. Her mother, Valerie, worked as a graphic designer, and her father, Forrest, was a golf course architect. This environment nurtured her artistic inclinations from a young age. She attended Villa Montessori and later Arcadia High School, actively participating in theatrical productions and competitive dance for nearly a decade. Richardson transitioned from the Cannedy Dance Company to pursue acting in Los Angeles at 16.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship marked Haley Lu Richardson’s personal life before her recent single status. She began dating actor Brett Dier in 2012, and the couple became engaged in 2019. Their engagement was known for its informal proposal, reportedly over pizza. Richardson later announced in 2022 that she and Dier had privately separated two years earlier, in 2020. She currently has no publicly confirmed partner or children.

Career Highlights Haley Lu Richardson achieved her breakthrough with the independent drama Columbus, earning a Gotham Independent Film Award nomination in 2017. She further captivated audiences with her leading role in the romantic drama Five Feet Apart in 2019. Her performance in the film was praised for its emotional depth and realism. Beyond acting, Richardson launched “Hooked by Haley Lu,” an Etsy shop selling her unique crocheted accessories and clothing. This venture highlights her creative talents outside of film and television, demonstrating a distinct entrepreneurial spirit. More recently, Richardson garnered significant attention for her role as Portia in the second season of the HBO series The White Lotus in 2022. Her work on the show contributed to a Screen Actors Guild Award win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2023.