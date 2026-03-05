Happy birthday to Eva Mendes , John Frusciante , and Matt Lucas ! March 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Model and Actress Eva Mendes, 52 An American actress with Cuban roots, Eva de la Caridad Méndez built a career known for bold choices and magnetic performances. Her breakthrough in Training Day led to a string of box office hits, showcasing her diverse talent. Mendes later transitioned into design and entrepreneurship, all while maintaining a remarkably private family life with her husband and two daughters.



Little-known fact: Eva Mendes, raised Roman Catholic, once considered becoming a nun during her childhood.

#2 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer John Frusciante, 56 Renowned for his innovative guitar work, John Frusciante is an American musician and songwriter. He is best known for his pivotal role as the guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, contributing to iconic albums like Californication. Frusciante also boasts an extensive solo discography exploring diverse electronic and experimental sounds.



Little-known fact: John Frusciante's mother, Gail Frusciante, provided backing vocals on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ hit song “Under the Bridge.”

#3 English Actor, Comedian, Writer, and Television Personality Matt Lucas, 52 Versatile British comedian and actor Matthew Richard Lucas is widely recognized for his memorable characters and distinctive voice work. Lucas shot to fame with the hugely successful sketch comedy series Little Britain, co-created with David Walliams, and later became a beloved co-host of The Great British Bake Off.



Little-known fact: Lucas lost all of his hair at the age of six due to alopecia after being struck by a car as a child.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter Madison Beer, 27 American singer-songwriter Madison Beer captivated audiences after Justin Bieber shared her early YouTube covers. She has since released acclaimed albums like Life Support and Silence Between Songs, earning a Grammy nomination for the latter.



Beyond music, Beer has branched into beauty and fashion ventures.



Little-known fact: Madison Beer appeared on the cover of Child Magazine at age four after winning a modeling competition.

#5 American Magician, Actor, and Author Penn Jillette, 71 A towering figure in magic and skepticism, American magician Penn Jillette has redefined entertainment as the talkative half of Penn & Teller. He is celebrated for his decades-long Las Vegas residency, his insightful books, and the provocative television series Penn & Teller: Bullshit!.



Little-known fact: He once worked as a primary voice announcer for the Comedy Central cable network in the 1990s.

#6 American Actor and Director Kevin Connolly, 52 An American actor and director, Kevin Connolly is best known for portraying Eric Murphy, or "E," in the HBO series Entourage. He earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for this role and has also directed feature films.



Little-known fact: Kevin Connolly was crowned Homecoming King during his senior year at Patchogue-Medford High School in 1991.

#7 American Pastor, Author, and Television Host Joel Osteen, 63 An influential American pastor and televangelist, Joel Osteen transformed Lakewood Church into a global phenomenon, captivating millions with his uplifting messages of hope.

He is widely known for his best-selling books, including Your Best Life Now, and for hosting large-scale Night of Hope events across the US and internationally. His broadcasts reach over 100 countries.



Little-known fact: Joel Osteen preached his first sermon just one week before his father’s unexpected passing in 1999.

#8 American Actor Jake Lloyd, 37 Known for his memorable portrayal of young Anakin Skywalker, Jacob Matthew Lloyd is an American former actor who captivated audiences in the Star Wars universe. He also notably appeared in the popular 1996 film Jingle All the Way.



Little-known fact: He retired from acting at age 12 due to bullying and later destroyed all his Star Wars memorabilia.

#9 American Model Taylor Hill, 30 An American model and entrepreneur, Taylor Hill has captivated the fashion world with her striking looks and relatable persona. She became one of the youngest Victoria's Secret Angels, walking in their iconic shows from 2014 to 2018. Hill has also fronted campaigns for major brands like Lancôme and co-founded the pet care brand Tate & Taylor.



Little-known fact: Taylor Hill co-founded her pet care brand, Tate & Taylor, inspired by her beloved late labradoodle, Tate.

#10 French Businessman, Philanthropist, and Art Collector Bernard Arnault, 77 A visionary French businessman and investor, Bernard Arnault emerged as a towering figure in global luxury. He is celebrated for transforming LVMH into the world's largest luxury conglomerate.

Arnault’s strategic acquisitions and leadership have cemented his reputation as an astute entrepreneur and a significant patron of the arts.



Little-known fact: Bernard Arnault reportedly wooed his wife, Hélène Mercier, by playing Chopin and other classical composers on the piano.

