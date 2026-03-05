Who Is Penn Jillette? Penn Fraser Jillette is an American magician and author, recognized for his outspoken skepticism and commanding stage presence. He is the eloquent half of the iconic duo Penn & Teller, blending grand illusions with sharp comedic timing. His breakout arrived with the duo’s Off-Broadway success and PBS special Penn and Teller Go Public in 1985. This widely noticed work introduced their deconstructive approach to magic to a broad audience, securing their unique place in entertainment.

Full Name Penn Fraser Jillette Gender Male Height 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) Relationship Status Married Emily Zolten Jillette Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, Greenfield High School Father Samuel Herbert Jillette Mother Valda Rudolph Jillette Siblings Valda Jillette Stowe Kids Moxie CrimeFighter Jillette, Zolten Penn Jillette

Early Life and Education Growing up in Greenfield, Massachusetts, Penn Jillette found an early passion for performance, encouraged by his family; his father, Samuel Herbert Jillette, worked at the local jail, and his mother, Valda Rudolph Jillette, was a secretary. Jillette graduated from Greenfield High School in 1973 before attending Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, where he honed his juggling skills and developed an experimental approach to magic that would define his future career.

Notable Relationships Currently, Penn Jillette is married to Emily Zolten Jillette, with whom he tied the knot in 2004. Prior to this, Jillette was linked to various individuals in the late 1980s and 1990s, including comedian Julie Brown, model Carol Perkins, and rock musician Debbie Harry. Jillette shares two children with Emily: a daughter, Moxie CrimeFighter Jillette, born in 2005, and a son, Zolten Penn Jillette, born in 2006. The couple maintains a relatively private family life.

Career Highlights As half of Penn & Teller, Penn Fraser Jillette has commanded stages for over five decades. Their show at The Rio hotel in Las Vegas holds the record for the longest-running headlining act. Beyond live performances, Jillette co-hosted the acclaimed Showtime series Penn & Teller: Bullshit!, which humorously debunked myths and societal phenomena. He also authored eight books, notably the New York Times bestseller God, No!: Signs You May Already Be an Atheist and Other Magical Tales. The duo was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 and received the Magicians of the Year award from the Magic Castle. These accolades solidify their status as influential entertainers.