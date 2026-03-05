Who Is Bernard Arnault? Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault is a French businessman renowned for his strategic vision and unparalleled influence in the global luxury market. He chairs and serves as chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury goods conglomerate. Arnault’s breakout moment arrived in 1984 when he strategically acquired the struggling Boussac Saint-Frères textile group, which notably included Christian Dior. His decisive revitalization of the brand laid the foundation for his formidable luxury empire.

Full Name Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $202 billion Nationality French Ethnicity White Education École Polytechnique, Lycée Maxence Van Der Meersch, Lycée Faidherbe Father Jean Léon Arnault Mother Marie-Josèphe Savinel Kids Delphine Arnault, Antoine Arnault, Alexandre Arnault, Frédéric Arnault, Jean Arnault

Early Life and Education His family focused on business in Roubaix, France, where Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault was born and raised. His early life included classical piano lessons, nurtured by his mother, Marie-Josèphe Savinel, a talented pianist.

He later attended the prestigious École Polytechnique, graduating in 1971 with an engineering degree. This rigorous academic background equipped him with the analytical skills that would become a hallmark of his business career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of personal and professional partnerships has shaped Bernard Arnault’s life, beginning with his marriage to Anne Dewavrin in 1973 before their separation in 1990. He then married Canadian concert pianist Hélène Mercier in 1991.

Arnault shares five children across his marriages: Delphine, Antoine, Alexandre, Frédéric, and Jean. All five currently hold significant leadership roles within the vast LVMH empire.

Career Highlights Bernard Arnault’s career is defined by orchestrating the merger of Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy in 1987, forming LVMH, which he transformed into the world’s leading luxury products group. Under his leadership, the conglomerate expanded to include over 75 prestigious brands globally. Beyond acquisitions, Arnault champions the arts, notably initiating the construction of the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. This contemporary art museum, designed by Frank Gehry, showcases LVMH’s commitment to cultural heritage.