Who Is Matt Lucas? Matthew Richard Lucas is a British actor and comedian, known for his distinctive character work and collaborative spirit. His sharp wit often transforms everyday observations into memorable sketches. He first gained widespread public attention with the comedy panel show Shooting Stars, where his role as George Dawes captivated audiences. This early success set the stage for his groundbreaking work in sketch comedy.

Full Name Matthew Richard Lucas Gender Male Height 5 feet 5.5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $15 million Nationality British, German Ethnicity Jewish Education Aylward Primary School, Haberdashers’ Boys’ School, University of Bristol Father John Stanley Lucas Mother Diana Williams Siblings Howard Lucas

Early Life and Education Growing up in London, Matthew Lucas developed a keen sense of humor within his Reform Jewish household, where his family encouraged creative expression. He also faced alopecia since childhood, losing all his hair by age six. He attended Haberdashers’ Boys’ School before studying drama at the University of Bristol, though he left before graduating. It was during his time with the National Youth Theatre that he forged a pivotal comedic partnership with David Walliams.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Matthew Lucas’s public life, most notably his civil partnership with television producer Kevin McGee. They married in late 2006 after four years together, attracting significant media attention for their lavish ceremony. Lucas and McGee separated in 2008, with their civil partnership formally dissolved later that year. Lucas has no children and has expressed a desire to be a father if he were in a settled relationship.

Career Highlights Matthew Lucas’s career is highlighted by the groundbreaking sketch comedy series Little Britain, co-created with David Walliams, which gained immense popularity and garnered numerous awards. The show achieved global reach, cementing their status as comedic powerhouses. Beyond sketch comedy, Lucas expanded his presence into film, appearing in major Hollywood productions like Alice in Wonderland and Bridesmaids. He also took on the role of co-host for the widely beloved baking competition, The Great British Bake Off.