Who Is Taylor Hill? Taylor Marie Hill is an American model renowned for her striking presence and versatility across fashion platforms. Originally from Palatine, Illinois, she quickly captivated the industry with her distinctive look and effortless style. Her breakout moment arrived when she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2014, becoming one of the youngest models to ever grace its runway. This pivotal appearance launched her into global recognition and solidified her path as a top-tier model.

Full Name Taylor Marie Hill Gender Female Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, English, Irish, Scottish, German, French, Dutch Education Pomona High School Father David Glenn Hill Mother Jennifer Rea Hill Siblings Logan Rae Hill, Mackinley Hill, Chase Hill

Early Life and Education Born in Palatine, Illinois, Taylor Hill spent her formative years growing up in Arvada, Colorado, where she was discovered at a ranch at age 14. Her agent, Jim Jordan, spotted her during a photoshoot while her family was riding horses. Hill attended Pomona High School, where she later earned her GED at 16, balancing academics with her burgeoning career. Before modeling, she developed discipline through gymnastics.

Notable Relationships Taylor Hill is married to Daniel Fryer, a private equity investor, having tied the knot on June 10, 2023, in Winter Park, Colorado. The couple had announced their engagement in June 2021 after dating since 2020. Earlier in her career, Hill was in a relationship with model Michael Stephen Shank from 2015 to 2019. She has no children.

Career Highlights Taylor Hill’s modeling career soared after she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015, making her one of the youngest models to achieve this distinction. She walked in the brand’s annual fashion shows from 2014 to 2018 and secured campaigns for high fashion designers like Versace, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren. Beyond the runway, Hill expanded her influence by becoming the face of French beauty brand Lancôme in 2016. She also co-founded the pet care brand Tate & Taylor, inspired by her late dog. Her work has led to appearances in major fashion editorials globally, and she was named “Model of the Year” in social media at the 2015 Fashion Media Awards.