Jake Lloyd with short hair and facial hair, wearing a plaid shirt and hoodie, posing for a portrait indoors.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jake Lloyd

Born

March 5, 1989

Died
Birthplace

Fort Collins, Colorado, US

Age

37 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Jake Lloyd?

Jacob Matthew Lloyd is an American former actor, widely recognized for his unique journey from child star to private citizen. His distinctive path reflects the intense pressures often faced by young talent in Hollywood.

Lloyd’s breakout role as young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace launched him to global fame. The highly anticipated prequel instantly captivated audiences worldwide upon its release.

Full NameJacob Matthew Lloyd
GenderMale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$25,000
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationCarmel High School, Columbia College Chicago
FatherJosh Broadbent
MotherLisa Flowers
SiblingsMadison Lloyd

Early Life and Education

Born in Fort Collins, Colorado, Jacob Matthew Lloyd began life rooted in a modest family setting. His mother, Lisa Flowers, worked as an entertainment agent, fostering an early exposure to the industry.

Lloyd attended Carmel High School, graduating in 2007 before briefly enrolling at Columbia College Chicago. He pursued film and psychology there, though he ultimately left after just one semester.

Notable Relationships

Jacob Matthew Lloyd has maintained a private personal life and is currently known to be single. He has not had any widely publicized romantic relationships in recent years.

Lloyd has no children and has not publicly confirmed any partners. His focus has remained on personal well-being rather than public romance.

Career Highlights

Jacob Matthew Lloyd gained international recognition portraying young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. This pivotal role in the highly anticipated 1999 prequel secured his place in cinematic history.

Beyond his Star Wars legacy, Lloyd also featured prominently in other films, including the popular 1996 holiday comedy Jingle All the Way. He also appeared in several episodes of the medical drama ER early in his career.

Signature Quote

“None of us really understood exactly how much Star Wars would affect us for the rest of our lives.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.