Who Is Jake Lloyd? Jacob Matthew Lloyd is an American former actor, widely recognized for his unique journey from child star to private citizen. His distinctive path reflects the intense pressures often faced by young talent in Hollywood. Lloyd’s breakout role as young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace launched him to global fame. The highly anticipated prequel instantly captivated audiences worldwide upon its release.

Full Name Jacob Matthew Lloyd Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $25,000 Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Carmel High School, Columbia College Chicago Father Josh Broadbent Mother Lisa Flowers Siblings Madison Lloyd

Early Life and Education Born in Fort Collins, Colorado, Jacob Matthew Lloyd began life rooted in a modest family setting. His mother, Lisa Flowers, worked as an entertainment agent, fostering an early exposure to the industry. Lloyd attended Carmel High School, graduating in 2007 before briefly enrolling at Columbia College Chicago. He pursued film and psychology there, though he ultimately left after just one semester.

Notable Relationships Jacob Matthew Lloyd has maintained a private personal life and is currently known to be single. He has not had any widely publicized romantic relationships in recent years. Lloyd has no children and has not publicly confirmed any partners. His focus has remained on personal well-being rather than public romance.

Career Highlights Jacob Matthew Lloyd gained international recognition portraying young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. This pivotal role in the highly anticipated 1999 prequel secured his place in cinematic history. Beyond his Star Wars legacy, Lloyd also featured prominently in other films, including the popular 1996 holiday comedy Jingle All the Way. He also appeared in several episodes of the medical drama ER early in his career.