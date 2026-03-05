Who Is Eva Mendes? Eva de la Caridad Méndez is an American actress known for her captivating screen presence and versatile roles. She balances a glamorous public image with a famously private personal life. Her breakout moment arrived with her compelling performance in the crime thriller Training Day in 2001, which critics noted as a turning point in her career. This role quickly propelled her into more prominent Hollywood films.

Full Name Eva de la Caridad Méndez Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban American Education Hoover High School, California State University, Northridge Father Carlos Méndez Mother Eva Pérez Suárez Siblings Juan Carlos Méndez, Carlo Méndez, Janet Mendes, Becky Mendes Kids Esmeralda Amada Gosling, Amada Lee Gosling

Early Life and Education Born in Miami, Florida, Eva Mendes was raised by her Cuban mother, Eva Pérez Suárez, in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles after her parents’ divorce. Her family’s working-class background instilled a strong work ethic from an early age. Mendes attended Hoover High School in Glendale and later studied marketing at California State University, Northridge, before leaving to pursue her passion for acting under coach Ivana Chubbuck.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Eva Mendes’s public life, most notably her enduring relationship with Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, with whom she costarred in The Place Beyond the Pines. They have been together since 2011 and reportedly married in 2022. Mendes shares two daughters with Gosling: Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amada Lee Gosling. The couple is known for maintaining a highly private family life, rarely appearing publicly with their children.

Career Highlights Eva Mendes’ acting career took off with her pivotal role in the 2001 crime thriller Training Day, which cemented her as a formidable talent in Hollywood. She followed this with commercially successful films like 2 Fast 2 Furious and Hitch, where her performances garnered widespread attention. Beyond acting, Mendes has expanded into fashion and beauty as an entrepreneur and designer. She launched a clothing line, Eva by Eva Mendes, and served as creative director for CIRCA Beauty, a makeup brand.