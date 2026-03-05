Who Is Joel Osteen? Joel Scott Osteen is an American pastor, televangelist, and author, recognized for his upbeat and accessible sermons that emphasize positive thinking. He leads Lakewood Church, one of the largest congregations in the US, reaching millions globally with messages of hope and personal empowerment. His breakout moment occurred when he became senior pastor of Lakewood Church in 1999 following his father’s passing, rapidly expanding its media presence. This shift transformed the church into a global phenomenon, drawing huge weekly attendance.

Full Name Joel Scott Osteen Gender Male Height 5 feet 11½ inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Married Victoria Osteen Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Humble High School, Oral Roberts University Father John Osteen Mother Dolores Pilgrim Osteen Siblings Paul Osteen, Lisa Osteen Comes, Tamara Osteen, April Osteen Simons, Justin Osteen Kids Jonathan Osteen, Alexandra Osteen

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Joel Osteen is one of six children of John Osteen and Dolores Pilgrim. His father, a former Southern Baptist pastor, founded Lakewood Church in 1959. Osteen attended Humble High School, graduating in 1981, and later enrolled at Oral Roberts University to study communications before leaving to produce his father’s television ministry. This behind-the-scenes role prepared him for a future in broadcasting.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of stability marks Joel Osteen’s personal life, particularly his enduring marriage to Victoria Iloff. They married on April 4, 1987, and she later became co-pastor of Lakewood Church. Osteen and Victoria share two children, Jonathan and Alexandra, who are also involved in the ministry. He remains actively married to Victoria, leading Lakewood Church together.

Career Highlights Joel Osteen’s charismatic ministry is primarily defined by his leadership of Lakewood Church, which he transformed into the largest congregation in the US. Under his guidance, weekly attendance surged from 6,000 to over 45,000 members, and his televised sermons reach more than 100 countries. Beyond the pulpit, Osteen cemented his influence through best-selling books like Your Best Life Now, which topped The New York Times Best Seller list for over 200 weeks. He also launched Night of Hope events, drawing millions worldwide to stadiums for inspirational messages. His media reach extends to SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio, and he was named one of Barbara Walters’ “10 Most Fascinating People of 2006.” These achievements underscore his widespread impact as a motivational figure in contemporary Christianity.