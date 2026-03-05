Who Is Madison Beer? Madison Elle Beer is an American singer-songwriter, producer, and model who rose to prominence in the digital age. She is known for her expressive vocals and unfiltered lyrics that resonate with a global audience. Her breakout moment occurred in 2012 when Justin Bieber shared her YouTube cover of “At Last,” catapulting her into widespread public attention. This viral exposure quickly led to a record deal.

Full Name Madison Elle Beer Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Justin Herbert Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Jericho High School Father Robert Beer Mother Tracie Beer Siblings Ryder Beer

Early Life and Education Madison Elle Beer grew up in Jericho, New York, within her Ashkenazi Jewish family, with her father, Robert, a real estate developer, and her mother, Tracie, an interior designer who later managed her career. Her parents divorced when she was seven years old. She attended Jericho Middle School and was homeschooled for a period while pursuing her music career. Madison later earned her high school diploma from Jericho High School, prioritizing her education despite her rising fame.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Madison Elle Beer’s public life, including relationships with Jack Gilinsky and internet personality Nick Austin. Her romantic partnerships have often garnered media attention. As of 2025, Beer is publicly linked to NFL quarterback Justin Herbert, having reportedly begun dating in that same year. She has no children.

Career Highlights Madison Elle Beer’s pop and R&B albums, including Life Support and Silence Between Songs, have secured her a strong footing in the music industry. Her single “Selfish” achieved RIAA Platinum certification, and Silence Between Songs earned a Grammy Award nomination. Beyond music, Beer has launched a beauty collection with Morphe and a 90s-inspired clothing line with Boohoo. She also co-founded Know Beauty with Vanessa Hudgens, expanding her reach into fashion and entrepreneurship.