Who Is Kevin Connolly? Kevin Connolly is an American actor and director, widely recognized for his grounded performances and a keen eye behind the camera. He has maintained a consistent presence in Hollywood across both television and film roles. His breakout moment arrived playing Eric Murphy, affectionately known as “E,” in the acclaimed HBO series Entourage. This popular role earned Connolly critical praise and a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor.

Full Name Kevin Connolly Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Zulay Henao Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Patchogue-Medford High School Father John Connolly Mother Eileen J. McMahon Siblings Tim Connolly, Lorianne Connolly Kids Kennedy Cruz Connolly

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Medford, New York, Kevin Connolly began his journey in entertainment by appearing in television commercials from a young age. His early work included a memorable campaign for Chips Ahoy!. He later attended Patchogue-Medford High School, graduating in 1992, where he was voted “Most Likely to Be Famous” by his classmates. This early interest in performance clearly foreshadowed his enduring career in the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to actress Zulay Henao, Kevin Connolly has been in a public relationship with her for several years, making their romance Instagram official in 2018. The couple announced their engagement in July 2025. Connolly and Henao welcomed their daughter, Kennedy Cruz Connolly, in June 2021. He previously dated socialite Nicky Hilton from 2004 to 2006.