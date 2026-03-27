Happy birthday to Quentin Tarantino , Halle Bailey , and Nathan Fillion ! March 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Director, Producer, Screenwriter and Actor Quentin Tarantino, 63 An American director and screenwriter, Quentin Tarantino is celebrated for his bold storytelling and genre-bending films. He garnered widespread acclaim for Pulp Fiction and later earned a second Oscar for Django Unchained, shaping modern cinema with his distinctive style.



Little-known fact: He once worked as a video store clerk, where he gained his extensive film knowledge.

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#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Halle Bailey, 26 With a voice that enchants and a radiant screen presence, American singer and actress Halle Bailey has captivated audiences.

She gained global fame as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid and earned multiple Grammy nominations with Chloe x Halle, while also embracing motherhood.



Little-known fact: Her passion for music led her to learn guitar through YouTube tutorials in her youth.

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#3 Canadian Actor Nathan Fillion, 55 A Canadian-American actor revered for his charming and often humorous roles, Nathan Fillion has carved a significant niche in television and film. He is widely recognized for leading the casts of the cult sci-fi series Firefly and the long-running crime drama Castle. His career also features extensive voice acting and executive producing work.



Little-known fact: He almost pursued a career as a high school English teacher before his acting career took off.

#4 American Actress Pauley Perrette, 57 Renowned for her vibrant personality and distinctive style, American actress Pauley Perrette rose to global fame playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the hit series NCIS. Beyond her acting, she is an ardent civil rights advocate, supporting various social causes.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her acting career, Pauley Perrette held various jobs, including bartender, cook, and even roller-skating for Taco Bell.

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#5 English Singer-Songwriter Jessie J, 38 A powerhouse vocalist with a magnetic stage presence, English singer and songwriter Jessie J consistently delivers dynamic performances. She became a global sensation with hits like “Price Tag” and “Bang Bang,” and was a coach on The Voice UK. Her unique blend of soul, R&B, and pop continues to define her artistry.



Little-known fact: Jessie J famously co-wrote Miley Cyrus's global hit single, "Party in the U.S.A."

#6 American Actress Brenda Song, 38 Known for her sharp comedic timing and dynamic performances, American actress Brenda Song captivated audiences from her early Disney Channel days. She effortlessly navigates between television and film.



Song gained widespread recognition as London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and earned critical acclaim for her role in The Social Network.



Little-known fact: Brenda Song holds a black belt in Taekwondo.

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#7 American Actress Elizabeth Mitchell, 56 An American actress recognized for her compelling dramatic roles, Elizabeth Mitchell achieved widespread acclaim as Dr. Juliet Burke on the hit series Lost. She has also starred in The Santa Clause film franchise and received an Emmy nomination.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Elizabeth Mitchell's parents did not allow a television in their household, which led her to focus on theater.

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#8 American Record Producer London on Da Track, 35 Famed for his distinctive production style and infectious beats, American record producer and rapper London on da Track has redefined the sound of modern hip-hop and R&B. His influential collaborations include chart-topping singles for artists like Young Thug and Ariana Grande, as well as executive producing Summer Walker's acclaimed album Over It. Beyond the studio, he has also appeared as a production advisor on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a renowned producer, London on da Track honed his musical skills playing piano and keyboards in church.

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#9 English Keyboardist and Songwriter Tony Banks, 76 An influential English musician and songwriter, Tony Banks is primarily known as the keyboardist and a founding member of the iconic progressive rock band Genesis. His intricate compositions and innovative use of synthesizers defined a significant era of the genre. Banks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Genesis and has also released several acclaimed solo albums spanning rock and classical music.



Little-known fact: Tony Banks initially planned to study mathematics in higher education before pursuing a career in music.

#10 Mexican Rapper and Singer Natanael Cano, 25 A Mexican singer, rapper, and songwriter, Natanael Cano is celebrated for pioneering the corridos tumbados genre, a distinctive blend of traditional Mexican music with urban trap. He rose to international fame with his innovative sound and collaborations, including a remix of his song “Soy el Diablo” with Bad Bunny. Cano's dynamic performances and chart-topping albums have solidified his status as a leading voice in contemporary Latin music.



Little-known fact: Natanael Cano initially wanted to be a doctor as a child before fully committing to his musical aspirations.

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