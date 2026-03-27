Who Is Natanael Cano? Natanael Rubén Cano Monge is a Mexican singer, rapper, and songwriter known for his genre-bending sound. He is widely credited for pioneering corridos tumbados, a distinctive blend of traditional Mexican corridos and American trap music. Cano’s authentic lyrics often reflect street life and ambition, resonating with a global youth audience. His breakout moment arrived with the 2019 release of “El de los Lentes Gucci,” an early example of his innovative style that quickly garnered attention on YouTube. Further solidifying his rise, the remix of his track “Soy el Diablo” with superstar Bad Bunny catapulted him into the international spotlight.

Full Name Natanael Rubén Cano Monge Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $18 million Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mexican Father Rubén Cano Mother Ciria Monge Siblings Daneiry Cano, Ángel Cano

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Natanael Cano discovered his musical passion at a young age. Influenced by his father, Rubén Cano, he began playing guitar and singing at family gatherings by age nine, showcasing an innate talent. He taught himself piano at thirteen, drawing inspiration from regional Mexican artists like Ariel Camacho, who significantly shaped his early aspirations. Cano later pursued music full-time, departing from traditional schooling to focus on his burgeoning career.

Notable Relationships Natanael Cano prefers to keep details of his personal relationships private, and as of now, he has not publicly confirmed any ongoing romantic partnerships. He is currently considered single. Public records do not indicate any children for Cano, and there are no verified co-parenting situations. His focus has largely remained on his music career and artistic endeavors.

Career Highlights Natanael Cano reshaped Latin music by pioneering the corridos tumbados genre, a fusion of regional Mexican corridos with Latin trap and hip-hop. This innovative sound has produced numerous chart-topping albums and singles, garnering billions of streams across platforms. His strategic collaborations have expanded his global reach, notably the “Soy el Diablo” remix with Bad Bunny. Cano’s album Nata Montana further cemented his influence with tracks like “AMG” and “Mi Bello Ángel,” achieving significant commercial success. To date, Cano has collected multiple Premios Juventud awards and a Premio Lo Nuestro, alongside a Latin Grammy nomination, affirming his impact as a leading figure in modern Mexican music.