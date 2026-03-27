Who Is Pauley Perrette? American actress and activist Pauley Perrette is widely recognized for her distinctive goth-forensic style and passionate advocacy. Her versatile career also includes work as a musician and writer. She found significant success as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the crime drama NCIS, a role she played for 15 years. Her quirky portrayal and energetic performance quickly made her a fan favorite.

Full Name Pauley Perrette Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $22 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Crestwood High School, Valdosta State University, John Jay College of Criminal Justice Mother Donna Bell

Early Life and Education Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Pauley Perrette spent her childhood moving frequently across the Southern US due to her father’s job. She later considered Alabama her hometown, developing an early love for science and crime literature. Perrette graduated from Crestwood High School before pursuing a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice at Valdosta State University. She continued her studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, intending a career in law enforcement.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Pauley Perrette’s personal life, including a marriage to musician Coyote Shivers from 2000 to 2006. She was later engaged to cameraman Michael Bosman and, in 2011, to actor Thomas Arklie. Perrette has no known children. As of recent public information, her relationship with Thomas Arklie remained an engagement without marriage, and she announced retirement from acting to focus on personal life.

Career Highlights Pauley Perrette anchored the CBS crime drama NCIS for 15 seasons as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. Her portrayal in over 350 episodes cemented the character as a global pop culture icon and fan favorite. Beyond acting, Perrette champions civil rights, advocating for LGBTQ rights, animal welfare, and anti-bullying initiatives. She also established the Pauley Perrette Forensic Science Scholarship, fostering interest in STEM fields.