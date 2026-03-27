Who Is Jessie J? Jessie J is a British singer and songwriter, recognized for her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence. Her unique blend of pop, R&B, and soul has captivated audiences worldwide. She first burst into public consciousness with her electrifying 2010 debut single, “Do It Like a Dude.” The track’s edgy sound quickly garnered significant attention, leading to its number two peak on the UK Singles Chart.

Full Name Jessica Ellen Cornish Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Chanan Colman Net Worth $30 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Irish Education Mayfield High School, Colin’s Performing Arts School, National Youth Music Theatre, BRIT School Father Stephen Cornish Mother Rose Cornish Siblings Rachel Cornish, Hannah Cornish Kids Sky Safir Cornish Colman

Early Life and Education A creative spark illuminated Jessica Ellen Cornish’s early life in Chadwell Heath, London. Her two elder sisters, both academic achievers, provided a contrasting backdrop to her artistic pursuits. Her formal education included Mayfield High School and Colin’s Performing Arts School, alongside early roles in West End productions. The prestigious BRIT School further refined her musical talents, where she studied among future stars like Adele.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jessie J’s public life in recent years. She notably dated actor Channing Tatum on and off, garnering considerable media attention. Earlier in the decade, she was also linked to American singer Luke James. Currently, the singer is in a committed relationship with professional basketball player Chanan Colman, with whom she shares a son. They welcomed their son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in May 2023.

Career Highlights Jessie J’s debut album, Who You Are, earned her unprecedented chart success. The album produced an impressive six top-ten singles in the UK, making her the first British female artist to achieve this feat. Beyond her solo music, she expanded her reach by serving as a coach on popular singing competitions. She mentored aspiring artists on The Voice UK and The Voice Australia. Her global influence further solidified when she won the Chinese competition Singer in 2018. This significant victory broadened her international appeal and confirmed her versatile talent.