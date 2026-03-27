Who Is Tony Banks? Anthony George Banks is an English musician and songwriter, renowned as the influential keyboardist and a founding member of the progressive rock band Genesis. His distinctive keyboard work, often featuring intricate compositions and atmospheric soundscapes, became a hallmark of the band’s enduring sound. His breakout moment arrived with the formation of Genesis in 1967 while he was still studying at Charterhouse School, quickly establishing the group as a pioneering force in progressive rock; the band’s intricate musical narratives captivated a growing global audience.

Full Name Anthony George Banks Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality English Education Boarzell Preparatory School, Charterhouse School, Sussex University Father John Banks Mother Nora Banks Siblings Mary, Margaret, Pauline, John Kids Ben, Emily

Early Life and Education His mother, a pianist, fostered an early love for music in Anthony George Banks, the youngest of five children born in East Hoathly with Halland, East Sussex. He began piano lessons at eight, later studying classical composers like Sergei Rachmaninoff by ear. Banks attended Boarzell Preparatory School and then Charterhouse School, where he co-founded Genesis. He briefly pursued chemistry and physics at Sussex University but departed to fully commit to his burgeoning music career with the band.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked the private life of Anthony George Banks, who married Margaret in July 1972. Their enduring partnership has remained largely out of the public spotlight throughout his extensive music career. Banks and Margaret share two children, Ben and Emily. The couple has maintained a stable family life, residing in a rural area near Guildford, south of London.